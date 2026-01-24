+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs
Kiplagat Sang

Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face ZESCO United in CAF Confederation Cup - Is Amakhosi's Diski Challenge goalkeeper set to make his debut?

After resuming their Premier Soccer League campaign with a slim victory over Golden Arrows, Amakhosi turn their eyes on the continental competition. In two games in Group D, the Glamour Boys are third, and only a win away from home will help them boost their chances of reaching the knockout stage. However, the Zambian giants, although they are struggling this season, are expected to give them a challenge, especially since they will enjoy massive home support.

After a loss to Al Masry and a home draw against Zamalek SC, Kaizer Chiefs will face Zambian side Zesco United on Sunday for their third matchday action in the CAF Confederation Cup at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. 

The Ndola-based outfit is the only side without a point so far, and Chiefs are expected to take advantage of their continental form and get their first win.

To do so, Cedric Kaze and his co-coaching partner, Khalil Ben Youssef, must deploy their strongest line to face the inconsistent Zambian Premier League side.

The coaches are, however, going to miss players like Etiosa Ighodaro, Gaston Sirino, Thabo Cele, Ethan Chislett, Wandile Duba, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, George Matlou, Nkanyiso Shinga, Bradley Cross, and Rushwin Dortley, who were not named in the squad.

Duba, Matlou, and Mthethwa, Cross, and Dortley are not available due to injuries, and their absence deny the technical teamsome experience that would have otherwise been crucial in the fixture.

Here, GOAL takes a look at Amakhosi's probable line-up to face the former Zambian Premier League champions.

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    GOALKEEPER: Brandon Petersen

    Arguably, he is one of the most outstanding Chiefs players and is expected to keep his slot ahead of his competitors, Bruce Bvuma and the DDC title-winning goalkeeper Taki Mazhamba.

    Can Kaze and Ben Youssef be tempted to tweak the squad and drop their number one? Not really, not in this game. 

  • Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Thabiso Monyane

    Even though Dillon Solomons has been impressive in the season, Monyane has always been preferred to take charge in most of the right-back positions.

    The former Orlando Pirates defender has always been on top of his game, and given that Chiefs are looking for crucial points, the coaches are unlikely to tinker with the squad.

  • Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    LEFT-BACK: Aden McCarthy

    Aden McCarthy was deployed in this position during their game against Golden Arrows, and given his general performance, the youngster is likely to keep the position.

    However, the coaches will weigh experience against current form and eventually decide whether the budding McCarthy or the experienced Paseka Mako, who was injured in the game against Zamalek, is the better option.

  • Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika

    In games that require experience and dominance in aerial duels, the Kwinika-Miguel partnership is likely to get the nod.

  • Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Inacio Miguel

    Although he seems quite clumsy at times, the experienced Mozambican is set to man the heart of the defence once again.

  • Siphesihle Ndlovu of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Siphesihle Ndlovu

    With Mthethwa and Lehlogonolo Matlou not available, Ndlovu is a prime candidate to play.

    Mthethwa had been a regular starter in this position, but in recent times, Matlou and Ndlovu have been interchanged, meaning with the other two unavailable, this position is thin in terms of resources.

  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Lebohang Maboe

    His continental experience should come in handy for the win-hunting Chiefs.

    The good thing is that the former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has been getting minutes, which means his match fitness is not questionable

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mduduzi Shabalala

    Shabalala started against Arrows before he was replaced by Mfundo Vilakazi.

    This is a crucial position, and the coaches must get it right if Amakhosi are to have an easy time unlocking Zesco's backline.

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Glody Lilepo

    The DR Congo star has been playing in this position in most matches this season, which has increased competition for the likes of Asanele Velebayi.

  • Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    LEFT-ATTACKER: Pule Mmodi

    The fact that Sirino is injured means that Mmodi is a highly unchallenged starter.

  • Flavio Silva, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Flavio Silva

    Ighodaro's absence has denied Chiefs someone with experience up front, but an equally experienced Silva is expected to deliver.

    The off-season signing has struggled to get goals in a more regular rhythm, leading to criticism, but this game should offer him a chance to show the world that he is indeed a formidable centre-forward.

