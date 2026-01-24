After a loss to Al Masry and a home draw against Zamalek SC, Kaizer Chiefs will face Zambian side Zesco United on Sunday for their third matchday action in the CAF Confederation Cup at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The Ndola-based outfit is the only side without a point so far, and Chiefs are expected to take advantage of their continental form and get their first win.

To do so, Cedric Kaze and his co-coaching partner, Khalil Ben Youssef, must deploy their strongest line to face the inconsistent Zambian Premier League side.

The coaches are, however, going to miss players like Etiosa Ighodaro, Gaston Sirino, Thabo Cele, Ethan Chislett, Wandile Duba, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, George Matlou, Nkanyiso Shinga, Bradley Cross, and Rushwin Dortley, who were not named in the squad.

Duba, Matlou, and Mthethwa, Cross, and Dortley are not available due to injuries, and their absence deny the technical teamsome experience that would have otherwise been crucial in the fixture.

Here, GOAL takes a look at Amakhosi's probable line-up to face the former Zambian Premier League champions.

