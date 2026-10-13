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Torino FC U19 v ACF Fiorentina U19 - Coppa Italia Primavera FinalGetty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Youth League: Inter draw with Bruges, disaster for Napoli at Villarreal

Inter
SSC Napoli
Inter U19
SSC Napoli U19
UEFA Youth League
Serie A
Inter U19 vs Club Brugge U19
Club Brugge U19
Villarreal U19 vs SSC Napoli U19
Villarreal U19

Another slip-up for the two Italian sides competing in the Youth Champions League

Alongside the Champions League, the UEFA Youth League 2026/2027 League Phase continues, with two Italian sides in action today in Europe's most important youth club competition. Inter and Napoli both failed to bounce back from opening-match defeats.

Bigica's Inter drew 1-1 at home to Bruges, while Nocerino's Napoli lost 5-0 away to Villarreal.


  • Inter draw with Bruges

    Bigica's Inter took the lead after just 40 seconds. Carrara controlled El Mahboubi's cross from the right, shielded the ball in the area and beat Kestemont with a fine diagonal shot. Inter created plenty of chances to double their lead and Breda hit the crossbar, but they faded late on. In the 87th minute, Da Silva beat Farronato with a shot from outside the area to make it 1-1.


    After their 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid in Madrid, Inter have picked up a point but remain, for now, outside the places that would qualify them for the round of 32.

  • Napoli disaster in Villarreal

    Napoli, by contrast, had started well despite losing their opening match 2-1 to Arsenal, but fell apart away to Villarreal, where former Napoli player Pepe Reina plays.

    In Spain, Roca and Raul Garcia put Villarreal in control inside five minutes. Barido hit the post in the 31st minute, offering Napoli their only hint of a response and brief hope of a comeback. But Zappalà's sending-off at the end of the first half for elbowing an opponent high up ended those hopes. Villarreal won 5-0, with Raul Garcia scoring the last goal to complete a haul of four past Pugliese.


    With two defeats from two matches, Napoli have no points. Only Sabah Baku have done worse, scoring no goals and conceding eight, compared with Napoli's one goal scored and seven conceded.

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