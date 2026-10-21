Jamie Carragher blown away by Man Utd star Youri Tielemans' NEW role

Carragher has singled out Tielemans for widespread praise following United's hard-fought draw against Leeds on Sunday. The Belgium international produced a standout performance at Elland Road after manager Carrick altered his tactical setup.

The visitors started the game brightly, with Tielemans deployed in a more advanced position than usual. He lined up alongside Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo to form a dangerous attacking trio.

This positional shift paid immediate dividends for the away side. Tielemans provided a precise pass in the final third to assist Mbeumo for the opening goal, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin eventually equalised for Leeds in the second half.