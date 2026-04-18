Yanela Mbuthuma challenged to emulate Kaizer Chiefs international star's tactic following extended goal drought at Orlando Pirates - 'He needs to be greedy!'
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Mbuthuma's stats
Yanela Mbuthuma has played 26 games for Orlando Pirates across all competitions.
Despite the many chances, the 24-year-old has found the back of the net seven times and provided three assists. Four goals and two assists have been in the Premier Soccer League.
The last time Mbuthuma scored was in mid-February against Marumo Gallants, a match the Soweto giants won 3-0.
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Mbuthuma makes Pirates create chances
Pirates all-time top scorer Benedict 'Tso' Vilakazi has advised Mbuthuma on how to improve his game.
"I like what coach Ouaddou did, to say 'I cannot keep on changing the striking force', to stick with Mbuthuma, here's the thing, that's my opinion, Mbuthuma is key in the final third, remember all these teams are playing with four defenders," Vilakazi told Omniaudioafrica YouTube Channel.
"One needs to pick and one has to cover and there's a space and it allows the wingers to come into the pockets. So he creates spaces for his teammates to go in and score. The reason why Mbuthuma plays is because he's the one making the team create chances.
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Mbuthuma urged to be greedy and emulate Silva
"You look at his runs into the box, two centre-backs follow him, then the midfielders come into the spaces, that's where they get the goals.
"The only [downside] I would say is that sometimes he needs to be greedy when he gets into that box, sometimes force your way, the way Silva did [against Magesi], force your way to turn and take a shot, (otherwise) there's nothing else," he concluded.
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The big decision
With Pirates desperate for wins and goals, it is interesting to see whether coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will drop Mbuthuma for Evidence Makgopa in forthcoming games.