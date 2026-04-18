Yanela Mbuthuma challenged to emulate Kaizer Chiefs international star's tactic following extended goal drought at Orlando Pirates - 'He needs to be greedy!'

Pirates all-time top scorer Benedict 'Tso' Vilakazi has advised Mbuthuma on how to improve his game.

"I like what coach Ouaddou did, to say 'I cannot keep on changing the striking force', to stick with Mbuthuma, here's the thing, that's my opinion, Mbuthuma is key in the final third, remember all these teams are playing with four defenders," Vilakazi told Omniaudioafrica YouTube Channel.

"One needs to pick and one has to cover and there's a space and it allows the wingers to come into the pockets. So he creates spaces for his teammates to go in and score. The reason why Mbuthuma plays is because he's the one making the team create chances.