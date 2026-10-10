Xabi Alonso hails Jordan Henderson's elite mentality and outlines Chelsea vision for veteran midfielder

Alonso has singled out Henderson for high praise, lauding the veteran midfielder's "great personality" and elite dedication following his long-awaited debut for the Blues. Rather than resting during the subsequent break in fixtures, Henderson has been putting in the hard yards on the training pitch. Alonso revealed that the midfielder actively declined extra time off, determined to acclimatise to his new team-mates and get up to speed with the Spaniard's demanding tactical system.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match against Bournemouth, Alonso expressed his satisfaction with the veteran’s work ethic and desire to contribute immediately. "He didn't want many days off," the Spaniard revealed. "For him it was important to have the feeling of being back on the pitch after missing pre-season, missing the first games, and to feel how his arm was feeling and to have that confidence."