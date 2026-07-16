World Cup Rondo: Did England throw their best chance of winning away? Did Spain deserve to beat France? And can anyone stop Lionel Messi now?

The World Cup final is set - and the semifinals delivered every bit of drama promised. The first, France against Spain, perfectly illustrated the difference between 11 gifted individuals and a complete team. France had been brilliant going forward throughout the tournament, but when asked to operate as a unit, adjust tactically and contend with a more technical opponent, they crumbled. Spain were deserved winners.

England-Argentina, meanwhile, was something of a psychological collapse. That fixture is so caught up in its own history that there wasn't really a football match for 45 minutes. Both sides tried to kick each other off the park. Then, England scored a goal, and forgot how to play actual football. Argentina's plot armour took over, and two late goals kept Lionel Messi's dreams of back-to-back World Cups alive.

They were brilliant watches in entirely different ways. And they set up a tantalizing final. Spain are probably the most complete team, but Argentina have Messi. Who can call that? GOAL writers look back and make some predictions in another edition of... The Rondo.