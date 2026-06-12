World Cup 2026 Golden Ball Power Rankings: Lamine Yamal, Michael Olise & all the favourites set to be in contention to win FIFA award

The illustrious Golden Ball is about more than just goals. Voted for by media representatives, it offers the chance for the tournament to award players for their all-round excellence and impact on the tournament.

While it has largely gone to strikers over the years, midfielders and even a goalkeeper have been crowned. Paolo Rossi, Diego Maradona, Salvatore Schillaci, Romario, Ronaldo, Oliver Kahn, Zinedine Zidane and Diego Forlan are among the previous winners of the prize, while two active stars - Lionel Messi and Luka Modric - are also on the list.

Messi, the only player to have won it twice with his 2014 and 2022 victories, will hope to go one further by claiming it for a second time in a row. However, the likes of 2022 runner-up Kylian Mbappe, Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Spain sensation Lamine Yamal and England captain Harry Kane are vying for the honour, too.

At 41 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to complete his collection by guiding Portugal far in the competition, while Vinicius Junior and Raphinha have it in them to fire Brazil to a sixth championship.

With 48 teams in the competition, there is plenty of potential for a surprise contender to pop up, with quality spread throughout the competition. Here, GOAL's World Cup 2026 Golden Ball Power Rankings track the top candidates for the award.