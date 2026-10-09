Why stripping Man City of titles & taking away medals is ‘pointless’ as Danny Mills discusses ‘irrelevant’ punishment in 115-charge FFP soap opera

Asked about that, and the sanctions which could be imposed, former City defender Mills - who was speaking courtesy of Gambling.com, the guide to the best online casinos - told GOAL: “This is then the problem. You assume after that [2018], financially they were OK. But that was only brought about because they had a much bigger base to start with.

“Where do you draw the line of how this benefited you post-2018, 2019, as opposed to before it? Because if you didn't have this base, you wouldn't have been able to attract these players. You wouldn't have been able to do this with your stadium. You wouldn't have had to do X, Y, Z. It's even more complicated.

“There is no perfect solution in all this. I think a line has to be drawn and say, ‘right, OK, up to this point, these rules were broken, therefore, this is the sanction that's going to be put in place because we can't do it retrospectively because it's pointless’.

“You can take titles away, irrelevant. You can take medals and trophies away from players, irrelevant. They've had those moments, they've had those days out, they've had those bonuses. You've had all the upside of that for a number of years.

“If you want to come and take my Carling Cup medal away [won with Middlesbrough in 2004], come and take it. I still won the Carling Cup. You can buy my medal off me. You didn't win it, I did. So as a player, it's kind of irrelevant if you want to take those titles away. It doesn't make any difference.

“If it was this season or last season, it's slightly different, but you're looking at almost 10 years ago. It doesn't matter, in effect. It would be like going back now and saying, ‘well, 1966, the ball didn't cross the line, therefore, England didn't win the World Cup’. Sadly, it's only, I think, Sir Geoff Hurst that's still alive now. 50-odd years, it's kind of irrelevant.

“So retrospective punishments are incredibly difficult. It's how you sanction and sentence the club going forward. And again, that's going to be incredibly complicated.”