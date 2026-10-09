Why Premier League transfer talk around USMNT star Cameron Carter-Vickers faded as former Celtic centre-half sends spending warning to Bhoys

Asked about Carter-Vickers and general goings on at ‘Paradise’, ex-Celtic star Stubbs - who was speaking in association with Gambler Media - told GOAL: “He's not performing at that level.

“I think last season there were very good parts of his game and again he got injured, which Celtic missed him when he wasn't in the team. He was a big loss. But I think if you look at Celtic at this moment in time, they're not performing anywhere near the level that, most importantly, the fans want to see.

“And I think that reflects the two Old Firm games recently that's just been played. Rangers have had a huge turnaround in terms of personnel. Celtic have had a few and brought in people. But for me, I think there's been a real drop-off in quality for Celtic.

“And they've had Rangers where they wanted them in terms of pushing forward and really stomping their authority. And for some reason, Celtic always just seem to spend, or are seeming to spend, just enough. And you wonder whether that just enough is going to come back and bite them on the backside.”