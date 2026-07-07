USMNT star Cameron Carter-Vickers delivers fitness update at Celtic after seeing Achilles injury dash his 2026 World Cup dream

Having rejoined the squad for their training camp in Dublin, Carter-Vickers is now focused on rebuilding his match fitness. While he participated in light sessions towards the end of the previous campaign, the step up to full pre-season intensity is a welcome challenge. "I just want to get back to playing football, really," Carter-Vickers added. "I trained the last couple of weeks of the season last season, but obviously they were fairly light just due to where we were in the season. So it's been good this last couple of weeks to get back to playing football. For me, it's just about doing that, really, and trying to get as sharp as possible. You can do as much running and fitness work as you want individually, but it doesn't compare to playing football, just getting back in the rhythm of that."