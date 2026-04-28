Why Orlando Pirates went for Kaizer Chiefs product 'Khuliso Mudau' - 'It’s not easy to beat him in one-on-one situations! 'He’s a leader'

Football agent Nimrod Mbhalati has explained how they created an opportunity for the youngster to be spotted by the Soweto giants.

“We have a group of players that we train around Soweto with the aim of getting them teams, so we affiliated with the Pirates Cup, which took place during the Easter holidays,” he told FARPost.

“We spoke to a few scouts to check on our boys, and that’s how the deal came about for him to sign with Pirates. When he joined Pirates, he didn’t have a team but was training with Nida Sports Academy after parting ways with the Kaizer Chiefs U-19 team," he added.