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Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage
Seth Willis

Why Orlando Pirates went for Kaizer Chiefs product 'Khuliso Mudau' - 'It’s not easy to beat him in one-on-one situations! 'He’s a leader'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch FC
Orlando Pirates
K. Mudau

The Soweto giants have been going for quality in the last several years in their bid to dominate South African football across all brackets. They recently acquired a quality Amakhosi product to strengthen ahead of the forthcoming assignments.

  • Pirates strengthen their team

    Recently, Orlando Pirates strengthened their reserve team with Kaizer Chiefs product Vusisizwe Mtshali.

    The youngster was part of the Amakhosi U19 squad, which he joined in 2024 before leaving at the beginning of the year.

    He has been training with Nida Sports Academy before impressing the Bucs' scouts in the 2026 Pirates Cup. The 18-year-old was signed by the DDC squad, who are chasing the title.


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  • Orlando Pirates DDCBackpagepix

    More light on Mtshali's move to Bucs

    Football agent Nimrod Mbhalati has explained how they created an opportunity for the youngster to be spotted by the Soweto giants.

    “We have a group of players that we train around Soweto with the aim of getting them teams, so we affiliated with the Pirates Cup, which took place during the Easter holidays,” he told FARPost.

    “We spoke to a few scouts to check on our boys, and that’s how the deal came about for him to sign with Pirates. When he joined Pirates, he didn’t have a team but was training with Nida Sports Academy after parting ways with the Kaizer Chiefs U-19 team," he added.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Why Pirates?

    In recent years, Bucs have produced some top youngsters like Relebohile Mofokeng, who is making headlines with consistent impressive displays; Mbekezeli Mbokazi; and Mohau Nkota, who are now abroad, among others. Simphiwe Selepe, Cemran Dansin, and Boitumelo Radiopane are the other players who have been given a chance by the team.

    This contributed to the decision made by the player's agency.

    “It will benefit the boy so much because look at how many players have been promoted from the reserves to the first team. Orlando Pirates believes in young stars, and he has the potential to be one of the best," Mbhalati stated.

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  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    The next Khuliso Mudau?

    "I see Khuliso Mudau in him because he’s very comfortable on the ball, and it’s not easy to beat him in one-on-one situations," Mbhalati added.

    "He’s a leader of note, and he was our captain during the Pirates Cup tournament. So, he’s basically one for the future," he concluded.