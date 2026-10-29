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Why Manqoba Mngqithi's backroom staff have remained at Young Africans after his departure
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Contractual barriers prevent a clean break
Former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Manqoba Mngqithi has provided insight into why the technical team he assembled at Young Africans SC has not followed him out the exit door.
Mngqithi detailed how the fine print in modern coaching contracts often creates a divide between the head coach and his support staff.
“A contract might say that if the club terminates your employment, it must pay you a certain number of months. But if you choose to leave, you must pay the club. Those terms don’t always align with what happens to the head coach,” Mngqithi explained as per FARPost.
“I believe most of the staff, if not all, would have welcomed the opportunity to leave with me. But having to pay two or three months makes that difficult.”
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Continuity in the Yanga dugout
In the wake of Mngqithi’s exit, which followed a disappointing goalless draw against TRA United, Simo Dladla has stepped up to lead the side on an interim basis.
The transition has been relatively smooth on the pitch, with Dladla guiding Timu ya Wananchi to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mashujaa on Tuesday.
The technical bench currently features several familiar faces from South African football, providing a sense of stability during a period of upheaval.
Set-piece specialist Kagisho Dikgacoi, goalkeeper coach Greg Etafia, and performance analyst Yardaan Valodia all remain in their roles.
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Potential changes under new leadership
While the staff remains for now, Mngqithi is realistic about their long-term prospects once a new permanent head coach is appointed.
The nature of elite football often sees new managers bring in their own trusted lieutenants, which could lead to a secondary exodus at Yanga once the vacancy is filled.
“Once a new coach arrives, he might prefer to work with people he knows, rather than staff he considers associated with the previous coach,” Mngqithi remarked.
This acknowledges the precarious position his former colleagues find themselves in, as they must continue to serve a club that has already moved on from their primary leader.
For now, their presence ensures that the squad remains focused on their domestic duties while the board evaluates potential candidates for the top job in Dar es Salaam.
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Mngqithi focuses on family time
As for his own future, Mngqithi is remaining tight-lipped about any potential offers that may have landed on his desk since his departure from Young Africans was made official.
The coach indicated that he is looking forward to spending the Christmas period with his children, which suggests that he is unlikely to return to management before the new year.
This sabbatical will give him time to reflect on his brief tenure in Tanzania and wait for the right project to emerge.
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