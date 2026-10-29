Why Manqoba Mngqithi's backroom staff have remained at Young Africans after his departure

Former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Manqoba Mngqithi has provided insight into why the technical team he assembled at Young Africans SC has not followed him out the exit door.

Mngqithi detailed how the fine print in modern coaching contracts often creates a divide between the head coach and his support staff.

“A contract might say that if the club terminates your employment, it must pay you a certain number of months. But if you choose to leave, you must pay the club. Those terms don’t always align with what happens to the head coach,” Mngqithi explained as per FARPost.

“I believe most of the staff, if not all, would have welcomed the opportunity to leave with me. But having to pay two or three months makes that difficult.”







