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Why ex-Orlando Pirates star Vincent Pule is missing in action for Siwelele - 'Let’s manage the player'
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The mystery surrounding Pule’s absence
South African football fans have been keeping a close eye on the team sheets at Siwelele lately, with one high-profile name consistently missing from the list.
Vincent Pule, the 34-year-old former Orlando Pirates standout, has not featured in the club's last two competitive outings.
Despite being a veteran presence in the dressing room, Pule was nowhere to be seen as his teammates secured a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout victory in their most recent cup clash.
While the team has managed to maintain results without him, the lack of information regarding the playmaker's condition led to widespread speculation among the local media and the club's dedicated supporters.
The midfielder joined the club with a wealth of experience, having been part of the transition when Siwelele acquired their top-flight status from SuperSport United back in July 2025.
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Mosoetsa clarifies the medical situation
Speaking after his side’s hard-fought victory at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, Siwelele coach Godfrey Mosoetsa sought to provide clarity on why his star midfielder was not involved.
The coach indicated that the decision was not necessarily due to a specific acute injury, but rather a strategic choice made by the club's medical department to protect the player's long-term availability.
“You know, sometimes the term that we use—because we are not medical professionals—is that they [medical team] will tell you, ‘Let’s manage the player,'” Mosoetsa explained as per FARPost.
The coach admitted that the terminology used by the staff can sometimes be confusing for those outside the medical field, as it suggests a preventative measure rather than a total breakdown.
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Managing the veteran's high-octane style
Mosoetsa elaborated on the nuances of player management, suggesting that while Pule might not be "injured" in the traditional sense, he is currently unable to handle the intensity of 90 minutes.
The coach acknowledged that for a manager, the distinction can often be a fine one, especially when a player is eager to contribute but is restricted by the experts on the training ground.
“So, when managing the player, you don’t always know whether the player is injured or not. In my language, when a player is unable to play, it means he is injured,” the Siwelele coach continued.
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Hopes for a swift return to the pitch
The Siwelele faithful will be encouraged to hear that Pule is not completely out of commission, as he continues to work on his fitness away from the main group.
“But sometimes they say, ‘No, let’s manage the player,’ because he is a player who puts in 100% effort.
"He has been doing sideline training and should be back soon, but when ‘soon’ means, I’m not too sure,” Mosoetsa concluded.
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