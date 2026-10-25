Why ex-Orlando Pirates star Vincent Pule is missing in action for Siwelele - 'Let’s manage the player'

South African football fans have been keeping a close eye on the team sheets at Siwelele lately, with one high-profile name consistently missing from the list.

Vincent Pule, the 34-year-old former Orlando Pirates standout, has not featured in the club's last two competitive outings.

Despite being a veteran presence in the dressing room, Pule was nowhere to be seen as his teammates secured a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout victory in their most recent cup clash.

While the team has managed to maintain results without him, the lack of information regarding the playmaker's condition led to widespread speculation among the local media and the club's dedicated supporters.

The midfielder joined the club with a wealth of experience, having been part of the transition when Siwelele acquired their top-flight status from SuperSport United back in July 2025.







