Why European returnee Thabo Cele has been axed from Kaizer Chiefs pre-season tour - 'The scouts are out there looking for a replacement'

Thabo Cele arrived at Kaizer Chiefs with a massive reputation following a lengthy stint in Europe. Unfortunately, his time with the Soweto giants has divided opinion, with some believing his presence on the field was evident, while others disagree.

Recently, the midfielder was left behind when the club travelled to Spain, but Amakhosi have yet to provide an update, leaving the situation open to interpretation.

Commenting on these developments, former Orlando Pirates star Lebohang Mokoena believes the 29-year-old was handed an almost impossible task, with expectations that he would single-handedly transform the Glamour Boys' fortunes.

'Cheesboy' suggested that the pressure to deliver immediately in a side still searching for its tactical identity may have ultimately led to the current impasse between the player and the club's management.



