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Thabo Cele, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Why European returnee Thabo Cele has been axed from Kaizer Chiefs pre-season tour - 'The scouts are out there looking for a replacement'

Kaizer Chiefs
T. Cele
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
L. Mokoena
L. Matlou

Amakhosi raised eyebrows across the South African football community after excluding the 29-year-old playmaker from their pre-season tour of Spain. The midfielder’s omission has sparked intense speculation regarding his long-term future at Naturena.

  • Thabo Cele Kaizer Chiefs press conference video

    Unrealistic expectations at Naturena

    Thabo Cele arrived at Kaizer Chiefs with a massive reputation following a lengthy stint in Europe. Unfortunately, his time with the Soweto giants has divided opinion, with some believing his presence on the field was evident, while others disagree.

    Recently, the midfielder was left behind when the club travelled to Spain, but Amakhosi have yet to provide an update, leaving the situation open to interpretation.

    Commenting on these developments, former Orlando Pirates star Lebohang Mokoena believes the 29-year-old was handed an almost impossible task, with expectations that he would single-handedly transform the Glamour Boys' fortunes.

    'Cheesboy' suggested that the pressure to deliver immediately in a side still searching for its tactical identity may have ultimately led to the current impasse between the player and the club's management.


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  • 'He is a Chiefs kind of player'

    Speaking on SoccerBeat, Mokoena highlighted the technical quality Cele brought to the pitch despite his struggles to secure a regular starting berth under the bright lights of the FNB Stadium.

    "What a player, man. His technical ability on its own is impressive.

    "He is a Chiefs kind of player. Sometimes it’s very difficult to get to a club when the club is trying to find its identity.

    "You’re supposed to walk in and find the house clean, and sometimes that takes time," Mokoena explained.


  • George Matlou, Kaizer Chiefs

    The burden of carrying the team

    Mokoena believes the weight of expectation was simply too heavy for any individual to carry, drawing parallels with other high-profile departures that have taken place at the club in recent seasons.

    Mokoena elaborated on this burden, stating: "A lot was expected from him to carry the team.

    "A team like Chiefs does not need an individual who will carry the team.

    "Expectations were also high for George Matlou, and he left. He didn’t have the impact many expected at Chiefs."


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  • Kaizer Chiefs preseasonKaizer Chiefs

    No room for error at a big club

    With the midfielder failing to make the plane to Spain, the writing appears to be on the wall for his career at Naturena.

    Mokoena admits that at a club of this magnitude, the recruitment department is always looking for the next upgrade, regardless of how recently a player joined.

    "These things happen at big teams.

    "If you don’t take your opportunity, there’s always another player the club is looking at.

    "They sign you today, and tomorrow the scouts are out there looking for a replacement before you’ve even touched the ball," Mokoena added.

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