Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Given Msimango, Aden McCarthy, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Why did Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze drop Kaizer Chiefs star after impressive outing? 'We don’t depend on one player'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
S. Msimango
K. Ben Youssef

The change came as a surprise, given that the defender was solid in previous games he played. The fact that Amakhosi coaches can tinker with the starting lineups at will shows the rich options they have given an expanded playing unit at their disposal.

  • Given Msimango, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Msimango dropped

    The centre-back delivered solid performances against Orbit College and TS Galaxy, and many believed he would be a regular starter going forward.

    However, when the starting lineup to face Magesi came out, there was only one change as Msimango was dropped to the bench.

    The 28-year-old was benched as Inacio Miguel was partnered with Aden Mccarthy at the heart of the Chiefs' defence. The change, however, did not matter most because in the end, the Glamour Boys won by a 4-1 margin.

    • Advertisement
  • Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    Why was Msimango dropped?

    Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has explained what influenced their decision ahead of the game on Wednesday at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

    “As I said, we don’t depend on one player. It’s a big squad, and we have to rotate," Ben Youssef told journalists after the game.

    “Sometimes it’s about prevention, and sometimes it’s the workload. So the decision was made last week, and we knew that [Inacio] Miguel would play this game.

    That’s the plan that we prepared, and we are proud because every player who came to pitch helped. Miguel also performed very well today [Wednesday]. Last week it was Given [Msimango]. So sometimes we need to make rotations," he concluded.

  • Given Msimango, Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpagepix

    Can Msimango feature in Soweto derby?

    After their fifth straight win, the Soweto giants hope to extend the winning run further when they will tackle Polokwane City on April 18.

    Then, their eyes will be on the Soweto Derby as they are scheduled to meet their local traditional rivals on April 26. Naturally, players would want to feature in this high-stakes game given that it is a high-profile encounter in the Premier Soccer League.

    After returning from a long-term injury, Msimango hopes that the coaches will show trust and thrust into action against Bucs.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Flavio Silva, Kaizer Chiefs, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    Chiefs players at risk of missing the derby?

    Flavio Silva, Mfundo Vilakazi, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo are the stars in danger of missing the game, as they are one booking away from suspension.

    On the other hand, Pirates stars who are on three bookings and in potential danger are Andre De Jong, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mpho Chabatsane, and Sihle Nduli.

    Nduli is, however, not yet fit, and chances of him featuring this season are slim.

Premier Soccer League
Polokwane City crest
Polokwane City
POC
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC