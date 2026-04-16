Why did Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze drop Kaizer Chiefs star after impressive outing? 'We don’t depend on one player'

The centre-back delivered solid performances against Orbit College and TS Galaxy, and many believed he would be a regular starter going forward.

However, when the starting lineup to face Magesi came out, there was only one change as Msimango was dropped to the bench.

The 28-year-old was benched as Inacio Miguel was partnered with Aden Mccarthy at the heart of the Chiefs' defence. The change, however, did not matter most because in the end, the Glamour Boys won by a 4-1 margin.