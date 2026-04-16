Why did Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze drop Kaizer Chiefs star after impressive outing? 'We don’t depend on one player'
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Msimango dropped
The centre-back delivered solid performances against Orbit College and TS Galaxy, and many believed he would be a regular starter going forward.
However, when the starting lineup to face Magesi came out, there was only one change as Msimango was dropped to the bench.
The 28-year-old was benched as Inacio Miguel was partnered with Aden Mccarthy at the heart of the Chiefs' defence. The change, however, did not matter most because in the end, the Glamour Boys won by a 4-1 margin.
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Why was Msimango dropped?
Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has explained what influenced their decision ahead of the game on Wednesday at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
“As I said, we don’t depend on one player. It’s a big squad, and we have to rotate," Ben Youssef told journalists after the game.
“Sometimes it’s about prevention, and sometimes it’s the workload. So the decision was made last week, and we knew that [Inacio] Miguel would play this game.
That’s the plan that we prepared, and we are proud because every player who came to pitch helped. Miguel also performed very well today [Wednesday]. Last week it was Given [Msimango]. So sometimes we need to make rotations," he concluded.
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Can Msimango feature in Soweto derby?
After their fifth straight win, the Soweto giants hope to extend the winning run further when they will tackle Polokwane City on April 18.
Then, their eyes will be on the Soweto Derby as they are scheduled to meet their local traditional rivals on April 26. Naturally, players would want to feature in this high-stakes game given that it is a high-profile encounter in the Premier Soccer League.
After returning from a long-term injury, Msimango hopes that the coaches will show trust and thrust into action against Bucs.
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Chiefs players at risk of missing the derby?
Flavio Silva, Mfundo Vilakazi, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo are the stars in danger of missing the game, as they are one booking away from suspension.
On the other hand, Pirates stars who are on three bookings and in potential danger are Andre De Jong, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mpho Chabatsane, and Sihle Nduli.
Nduli is, however, not yet fit, and chances of him featuring this season are slim.