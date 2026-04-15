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Flavio Silva, Kaizer Chiefs, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs players at risk of suspension ahead of highly anticipated Soweto Derby

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC
AmaZulu FC
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
S. Ndlovu
F. Silva
M. Vilakazi
N. Ngcobo
S. Nduli
N. Sibisi
M. Chabatsane

Before the clash between the traditional rivals, some Bucs and Amakhosi stars are walking on eggshells as they are one booking away from suspension. Should any of them get suspended, they will present their technical bench with a selection headache in a game that each side cannot afford to lose.

  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Mduduzi Shabalala and Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    When will the derby be played?

    Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are set to clash on April 26 for a high-stakes Premier Soccer League encounter at the FNB Stadium.

    In the last derby showdown, the Sea Robbers emerged victorious, and in the next clash, Amakhosi will be eager to fight and beat their arch-rivals to avoid going down twice in the season.

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  • Which Pirates stars are facing possible suspension?

    Andre De Jong, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mpho Chabatsane and Sihle Nduli are the players likely to miss the derby should they be booked between now and then. However, Nduli is set to miss action for the season, as was confirmed by head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

    The Buccaneers will play host to AmaZulu FC in Orlando on April 18 before hosting Chiefs on April 26.



  • Siphesihle Ndlovu, Mduduzi Shabalala and Ibraheem Jabaar, Kaizer Chiefs vs StellenboschBackpage

    Chiefs players at risk of suspension

    On the other hand, Flavio Silva, Mfundo Vilakazi, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo are in danger of missing the derby.

    They are on three bookings each, putting them in dangerous positions before the game against Pirates.

    After their game against Magesi FC, the Naturena outfit will face Polokwane City on April 18 before setting their eyes on the derby.

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  • Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    How is the derby important for Chiefs and Pirates?

    Pirates are chasing the PSL title and are keen to collect as many points as possible in order to keep their dream alive.

    A defeat or a draw for Chiefs will mean they will cede more ground in the race to Mamelodi Sundowns.

    Meanwhile, Amakhosi will need a win or at least a draw in order to keep their top-three ambition alive. A top-three finish will ensure the Glamour Boys earn a continental ticket next season.

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
AmaZulu FC crest
AmaZulu FC
AMA
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC