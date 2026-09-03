‘Didn’t look interested’ - Why £125m Alexander Isak is a ‘huge problem’ for Liverpool as former Reds star asks ‘shirt weight’ question of Swedish striker

German playmaker Wirtz cost Liverpool £116m ($157m). On top of the fee splashed out for Isak, the Reds also snapped up Hugo Ekitike for £79m ($107m) last summer and acquired Champions League-winning former Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola for £123m ($166m) in the latest transfer window.

That is over £400m ($540m) worth of attacking talent, but how does Andoni Iraola fit it all into the same team? Responding to that question, Warnock added: “It's going to be very difficult. It's helped at the moment because Ekitike is injured. So, at the moment, he's got one less headache to have.

“But it's very left-side dominant. So, even when Isak and Ekitike play, they drift to the left. It's their natural instinct to find that position on the pitch. Barcola likes to play off the left. We know [Cody] Gakpo does as well.

“I'm actually pleased they kept Gakpo because I think he's a great squad player - a great utility player who can play down the middle, he can play left side, he can play right as well. Probably not as comfortable playing right but I think he will be asked to play more right-hand side this season because I think he'll have to alternate him and [Victor] Munoz up the top end of the pitch. And Ngumoha, that's the other problem you've got.

“You're so left-side dominant. Is that just because there isn't enough quality on the right-hand side of the pitch? Or they're not available at the moment in the European market or the world market? And they haven't found anyone suitable to play that position? It's a position that effectively they haven't strengthened. And that's a real concern.”