‘He is a magical player’ - What Alexander Isak needs in order to prove that & justify record-breaking £125m price tag at Liverpool

As Isak headed out of Newcastle last summer, international team-mate Anthony Elanga passed through the arrivals lounge. The jet-heeled ex-Manchester United and Nottingham Forest winger endured a testing season of his own - with just one goal and three assists being recorded.

The 24-year-old has been generating more transfer talk, amid suggestions that the Magpies could cut their losses, but Schwarz said when asked about another fresh start: “I think as a whole, Newcastle didn't have a great season - very disappointing season for them.

“They have very good players. The performances didn't come out. They want to prove this season that they are one of the top teams. I like the set-up they have, the players, the manager. And we know that they can play fantastic football.

“I think just because you have a half poor season, doesn't mean that you have to change club. Sometimes you have to stick in there to give it a go, because you need that consistency between players. You need to build it.

“Sometimes it doesn't work the first season, but the second season can be very successful if you have the drive, if you have the hunger. And to know that they had a one-off season, that was not the Newcastle level that we know, I think they can be quite dangerous if they keep the players and the performance we know they have.”