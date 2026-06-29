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‘He is a magical player’ - What Alexander Isak needs in order to prove that & justify record-breaking £125m price tag at Liverpool
Isak scored four goals after £125m transfer to Liverpool
Much more was expected of Isak, having cost £125 million ($165m), and more will be demanded from him during his second season in a famous red shirt. With the No.9 on his back, a return to form is imperative in 2026-27.
Liverpool struggled as a collective last term, which ultimately led to Arne Slot being relieved of his managerial duties a year on from landing the Premier League title, with greater consistency needing to be found under new boss Andoni Iraola.
Isak has to lead that charge, with patience a rare commodity in modern football, and is looking for outings at the World Cup finals in North America to act as a springboard - with the target having been found there in a tournament-opening group stage outing against Tunisia.
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How Isak can set about justifying his price tag at Anfield
He is now about to lock horns with Kylian Mbappe and France, but will have half an eye on next season in England. Quizzed on whether Isak needs 20-plus goals in 2026-27 in order to avoid facing more uncomfortable questions, fellow countryman Schwarz - speaking in association with Betinia - told GOAL: “I think the most important thing is that he scores in the next game against France, that's the main thing. And have a good experience in the World Cup. You can't look too far away now, his focus is for Sweden in the World Cup.
“But it will be interesting to see Isak have a pre-season, from the start, it will help him a lot. I think he feels that he could play many more games. The injury came, new club, at a great club like Liverpool, and he had pressure.
“I think he is a magical player. The only thing is, if he can stay injury-free and play week in and week out. If he does, he will be a fantastic asset for Liverpool.”
Stay or go: What will another transfer window bring for Elanga?
As Isak headed out of Newcastle last summer, international team-mate Anthony Elanga passed through the arrivals lounge. The jet-heeled ex-Manchester United and Nottingham Forest winger endured a testing season of his own - with just one goal and three assists being recorded.
The 24-year-old has been generating more transfer talk, amid suggestions that the Magpies could cut their losses, but Schwarz said when asked about another fresh start: “I think as a whole, Newcastle didn't have a great season - very disappointing season for them.
“They have very good players. The performances didn't come out. They want to prove this season that they are one of the top teams. I like the set-up they have, the players, the manager. And we know that they can play fantastic football.
“I think just because you have a half poor season, doesn't mean that you have to change club. Sometimes you have to stick in there to give it a go, because you need that consistency between players. You need to build it.
“Sometimes it doesn't work the first season, but the second season can be very successful if you have the drive, if you have the hunger. And to know that they had a one-off season, that was not the Newcastle level that we know, I think they can be quite dangerous if they keep the players and the performance we know they have.”
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2026 World Cup: Mbappe & France next up for Sweden
Sweden will be in World Cup last-32 action on Tuesday when taking on the might of France and their star-studded attacking unit. It could be that Graham Potter’s squad are cleared to head off on summer holidays after that contest.
Whenever their involvement in FIFA’s flagship event comes to a close, Isak and Elanga will be desperate to make a positive impression back at their respective clubs - with pre-season set to be crucial in bids to burst out of the blocks and show passionate fan bases what they are truly capable of.