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Liverpool 'don’t trust' Alexander Isak as major Anfield problem highlighted for £125m star
Stuttering start to Anfield life
The Swedish international joined Liverpool from Newcastle United last summer in a blockbuster £125 million transfer. However, his debut campaign at Anfield was heavily hampered by injuries, restricting the forward to just four goals across the entire season.
Isak got off the mark for the current campaign during Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest. Despite managing to get his name on the scoresheet, the forward appeared disconnected from the rest of the team. Former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart believes that Liverpool's current tactical setup under Iraola leaves the striker completely isolated.
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Hart highlights missing connection
Speaking to BBC Sport, Hart pointed out a stark contrast between Isak's successful stint at Newcastle and his current struggles on Merseyside. The pundit noted that the striker was the ultimate focal point at St James' Park, where midfielders instinctively knew his positioning and played with absolute trust.
"It is clear that Liverpool haven't worked out how to play with Alexander Isak yet," Hart noted. "At Newcastle everything flowed through him.
"That was down to a trust thing that they had built up over time - their midfield knew exactly where he was and they didn't even need to look up as he'd be there waiting.
"At Liverpool that trust just isn't there at the moment. No-one is feeling it and he isn't that central point, which is leading to him looking lost and isolated."
Hart also sent a direct warning to Iraola regarding the massive investment. He urged the manager to either build his attacking system around the Swede or find an alternative tactical solution. He added: "Andoni Iraola has some big decisions to make. Does he base his team round him [Isak] or does he try to find a different solution within his squad? In my opinion he's got to commit to what the club have done by investing so heavily in Isak.
"There's no point signing these players if you aren't going to use them properly and play to their strengths. There's no doubting Isak's quality - they are just at a bit of a crossroads at the moment."
Isak remains positive despite struggles
Despite the criticism, Isak remains optimistic. Assessing the frustrating draw with Forest, the forward praised his team's fighting spirit and determination to never give up. However, he acknowledged their poor start to the match and criticised their habit of conceding immediately after gaining momentum through a goal.
Reflecting on the draw with Forest, Isak said: "I think there's no problem in fighting spirit and never giving up. I think we showed that last week as well. Obviously we started the game pretty bad today as well. When we gained momentum by scoring a goal, that's where we need to be better, I think, because again today we conceded quite quickly after that."
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Crucial weeks ahead for Isak
Iraola must quickly decide whether to fully integrate Isak as the undisputed focal point of his attack or alter his tactical system to accommodate the squad's broader strengths. Unlocking the Swedish forward's true potential will be vital to turning frustrating draws into valuable victories.
The Reds' evolving setup will face immediate tests in the coming days. Liverpool take on Ipswich this Friday before returning to Anfield to kick off their Champions League campaign against Atletico Madrid.
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