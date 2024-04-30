Who will rise to the occasion for Orlando Pirates as Thabiso Lebitso, Patrick Maswanganyi and Makhehlene Makhaula are absent from the trip to the Mother City?

The Buccaneers are riding a wave of four consecutive Premier Soccer League wins, netting 16 goals in the process, as they prepare for their next test.

The Sea Robbers are gearing up for a crucial league match against Cape Town City at DHL Stadium this Wednesday.

Currently sitting third on the PSL standings, Pirates are eyeing a spot in the Caf Champions League, trailing second-placed Stellenbosch by just three points. However, they're facing a somewhat tough task as key players, pivotal to their recent successes, are sidelined.

With their absence, questions arise about who will fill the void and lead the team to victory against the Citizens on their home ground.

GOAL delves into the impact of these missing players and explores potential replacements who could step up to the challenge.