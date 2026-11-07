The youngest player on the list is Riccardo Cassano. Born in 2009, the midfielder is one of Cesc Fabregas's favourites, and Fabregas is waiting for the right moment to give him his first-team debut. He is a deep-lying playmaker who can play centrally in a three-man midfield or as a holding midfielder in a two-man midfield. He has great vision, and those who know him well say he plays with the composure of a 30-year-old. His role model is his team-mate Perrone. The Spanish manager has compared his playing style to Pirlo and Iniesta.