What sparked Chippa United's relegation escape? - 'There was quality enough to get the result from Kaizer Chiefs'
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The Truter impact
In a season marked by uncertainty, Chippa United's decision to replace Vusumuzi Vilakazi with Brandon Truter just one game before the end of the 2025/26 season became one of the biggest talking points in South African football.
While the Chilli Boys are no strangers to changing coaches, the timing of this latest switch was one few saw coming.
Tasked with steering the Eastern Cape outfit to safety, Truter had little time to prepare ahead of a must-win final-day clash against a high-flying Kaizer Chiefs side, knowing only victory would secure the club's PSL status.
Reflecting on the whirlwind week, the Chippa mentor revealed his first impressions of the squad and why he immediately believed they had enough quality to pull off the great escape.
"Look, the quality of the players is there to be honest, I was mindful of Chippa doing well at some stage during the season, they had a good run, they were winning at some stage and all of a sudden, things didn't go according to plan," Truter told KickOff.
"So that was my first reference, to look at what is happening there."
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Tactical tweaks behind the victory
Despite the limited time on the training pitch, Truter focused on specific structural adjustments rather than a complete overhaul.
The 1-0 win over Amakhosi was a testament to his ability to simplify instructions under immense pressure. By shoreing up the backline, he gave his attackers the platform to steal the decisive goal.
Speaking on the tactical shift, Truter noted: "Nevertheless, I changed only the structure defensively, but noting that there was quality enough to get the result from Chiefs, having watched the games, I could see what needed to be changed.
"But we only had one week to do it, so it was always going to be touch and go.
"But I'm thankful to the players for responding so well.
"It was minor things that we changed, but at the same time, it was totally different to what they are used to, that is why I say thank you to the players for being coachable and understanding what I was trying to get across."
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Execution and survival
For Truter, the result was a validation of his quick-fire training methods and the players' willingness to adapt to a new philosophy during the most stressful week of their careers.
"And implementing it in the game, of course, we scored exactly how we planned, we defended really well, and we denied them certain spaces to play into, so that's all that happened," he added.
The victory ensured another season of top-flight football for Chippa, much to the relief of the local supporters.
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Assessing the Chiefs' gap
While celebrating survival, Truter also took a moment to analyse the opposition.
Truter believes the Soweto giants still have a significant mountain to climb to reach the heights of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.
"Because they finished third, I think they did better than previous seasons, and they qualified for CAF, that's already a step up from past seasons where Chiefs were struggling," he observed.
"It was a better squad, and they did well, but with Chiefs, you always want to be at the top and competing for the league as well.
"Of course, the gap between them, Pirates and Sundowns, was a lot of points, so the gap is still there; they still have some work to do."