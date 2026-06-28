What sparked Chippa United's relegation escape? - 'There was quality enough to get the result from Kaizer Chiefs'

In a season marked by uncertainty, Chippa United's decision to replace Vusumuzi Vilakazi with Brandon Truter just one game before the end of the 2025/26 season became one of the biggest talking points in South African football.

While the Chilli Boys are no strangers to changing coaches, the timing of this latest switch was one few saw coming.

Tasked with steering the Eastern Cape outfit to safety, Truter had little time to prepare ahead of a must-win final-day clash against a high-flying Kaizer Chiefs side, knowing only victory would secure the club's PSL status.

Reflecting on the whirlwind week, the Chippa mentor revealed his first impressions of the squad and why he immediately believed they had enough quality to pull off the great escape.

"Look, the quality of the players is there to be honest, I was mindful of Chippa doing well at some stage during the season, they had a good run, they were winning at some stage and all of a sudden, things didn't go according to plan," Truter told KickOff.

"So that was my first reference, to look at what is happening there."