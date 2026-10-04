Argentina cruised to a 7-0 win over Burkina Faso in Sunday's friendly at the "Monumental" stadium, with Lionel Messi absent.

Lautaro Martinez, Gianluca Prestianni, Nico Paz, Julian Alvarez, Franco Mastantuono and Giuliano Simeone all got on the scoresheet, while Moumini Diallo turned one into his own net.

Burkina Faso faced exceptional circumstances. They fielded a young squad dominated by under-23 players, and their delegation touched down in Buenos Aires just hours before kick-off. That made an already daunting task against the world runners-up even tougher.

Messi now turns his attention to his final appearance in the Argentina shirt against Benin, scheduled for Tuesday 6 October at the "Monumental" stadium. It marks his official farewell to the national team.