'Didn't get me going!' - Wayne Rooney blasts 'crap' World Cup final halftime show featuring Madonna, Shakira & Justin Bieber

Rooney criticised the inaugural World Cup final halftime show, saying the extended break did little to entertain him. Football's showpiece event adopted a Super Bowl-style interval show during the final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Working as a BBC pundit alongside ex-Manchester City stars Micah Richards and Joe Hart, Rooney was asked by presenter Gabby Logan for his highlight of the 11-minute performance. The former Manchester United and England striker delivered a blunt response, making clear he was not a fan of the spectacle.

The show, curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, featured performances and appearances from Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS, Burna Boy, the Muppets and Sesame Street characters.



