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Wayne Rooney slams Cristiano Ronaldo behaviour as 'wrong in every sense' as former Man Utd star questions explosive Portugal walkout
English legend condemns international mutiny
The former England striker has fiercely condemned his old colleague's decision to abandon the national team camp following a bitter dispute over playing time. That row erupted after the 41-year-old forward was left unused throughout a 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Norway despite warming up for 30 minutes. Walking out ahead of the Denmark clash, he released a statement accusing his boss of "breaking his word" while comparing himself to Pele and Diego Maradona.
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Public statement sparks fierce backlash
Ironically, the veteran forward had previously won silverware under Jesus at club level with Al-Nassr and even recommended him for the national team post after the 2026 World Cup. However, his decision to issue a public statement apologising to his team-mates while openly attacking his manager was widely viewed as an affront to both the dressing room and the federation.
Criticising the former Real Madrid and Juventus star during an appearance on The United Stand, Rooney said: "My thoughts on Ronaldo is just: 'Why?' It was the same day [Lionel] Messi was retiring from Argentina and for him to come out of the Portugal squad in that way, then put that statement out... It's just wrong in every sense.
"To undermine your manager, undermine your teammates the way he has - it was just so wrong. To undermine the Portuguese FA, everything about it was just wrong. From a football point of view, from being a team-mate and a manager, it wasn't nice to see.
"It comes to every player. You have to finish international football and unfortunately he's not dealing with it well. It's uncomfortable to see."
Press conference demands cross line
Rooney and Ronaldo enjoyed a glittering spell together under Sir Alex Ferguson between 2004 and 2009, capturing three Premier League titles and the Champions League before the Portuguese winger departed for Madrid eight years prior to his strike partner's own exit.
Despite that shared history, Rooney was particularly incensed by the section of Ronaldo's statement that listed what Jesus supposedly should have said during a pre-agreed press conference clarification.
Reacting to his former team-mate's attempt to dictate a manager's media remarks, Rooney added: "You can't tell a manager what he's got to say. That just goes beyond anything I've ever seen."
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Disciplinary probe clouds international future
The forward's international future now hangs in the balance after the Portuguese Football Federation imposed a provisional suspension on October 10 pending an urgent independent disciplinary investigation. While those proceedings remain ongoing, he is barred from any national team activity ahead of next month's international window. Even so, Jesus has maintained his authority while leaving the door open, and the striker insists he remains available for future selection.
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