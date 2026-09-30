The Portuguese press continues to lift the lid on Cristiano Ronaldo's sudden exit from the senior national team's camp in Denmark, ahead of tomorrow's UEFA Nations League clash between the two sides.

Ronaldo left the camp in Copenhagen and flew to Madrid aboard his private plane. The move throws up huge questions over the captain's future with the national team, and whether this could mark the beginning of the end of his international career.

His departure came just minutes after Jorge Jesus, the head coach, denied any crisis with the skipper. Jesus had even confirmed clearly that Ronaldo would take part in Wednesday's training.

What followed told a very different story. Ronaldo left the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen in a car belonging to the Portuguese Football Federation, without training at all.

The player put out a statement wishing Portugal good luck and promising to reveal the truth at the appropriate time.

Portuguese newspaper "O Jogo" reported that Ronaldo left the camp without saying goodbye to his team-mates.

Private sources told the paper that Ronaldo walked out of the national team's Copenhagen hotel on Wednesday, before the squad returned from training.

It continued: "The Portuguese national team's captain left without waiting for the players to return from the training pitch, so he was not even able to bid farewell to his colleagues before leaving the national team's training camp".