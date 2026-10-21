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Luciano SpallettiGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Walter Sabatini: “Spalletti’s words? A provocation aimed at the team”

Juventus
L. Spalletti
Serie A

Former sporting director: “Spalletti will manage to fix this Juve, even if it means going through a few wars”

Walter Sabatini, a veteran sporting director in Italian football, spoke to Tuttosport about Juventus' crisis and Luciano Spalletti, who managed Roma when they worked together: "Luciano is a perfectionist and has always built his work around discipline, mentality and the desire to surpass oneself. But now I hope he loosens the reins and lowers his demands on his players a little, because at the moment they cannot deliver performances approaching technical and tactical perfection. In short, he needs to be a little more generous with himself and the team, simplifying the work and letting his players be guided more by their instincts. Defuse things, in other words, to get back to doing the essentials. Massara and Spalletti have walked alongside me. I care about them and cannot accept the thought of them suffering in Turin. If Juventus sent them away, they would destroy the very idea of Juventus."

  • A provocation

    After the defeat to Lazio, he said he was no longer sure the team were following him. "I know him and I'm certain it was a provocation aimed at the team. It seems obvious to me that the players are on his side, because you can see they're trying in every way to do what he asks. Of course, they're not managing it, but I remain convinced he'll manage to put this Juventus side right. Even at the cost of going through a few wars."


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