Cape Verde's hero goalkeeper Vozinha reveals his mum missed sensational World Cup performance against Spain because of visa troubles

Speaking to the media after his historic performance, Vozinha explained the personal difficulties that prevented his family from travelling to the United States. "I cried after the game because I grew up with my grandparents when I was a kid, and they could not be there. They passed away a few years ago. My mum could not be here either due to a visa issue and the money we had to pay for it. We did not manage to do this in time," the goalkeeper revealed.

Despite the absence of his closest relatives, Vozinha remained focused on the collective achievement of his nation. He added: "This is a message of thank you to everybody in Cape Verde. We are very happy after this; this group of players have worked a lot to live this moment. It’s a day to be proud and satisfied."