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Adhe Makayasa

Vincent Kompany surprises with high praise for Vinicius Junior after Bayern Munich's Champions League victory over Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior
V. Kompany
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Champions League
Bundesliga
LaLiga

Vincent Kompany hailed the character of Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior after his Bayern Munich side secured a vital 2-1 Champions League victory at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Belgian manager insisted that protecting unique talents like the Brazilian forward remains more important than any result, especially following recent alleged racial abuse aimed at the Madrid star.

  • Kompany salutes Madrid talisman

    Bayern secured a slender advantage in their Champions League quarter-final first leg after a clinical display in the Spanish capital. Kompany’s side raced into a two-goal lead through Luis Diaz and the returning Harry Kane, before a late Kylian Mbappe strike narrowed the deficit for the hosts. After the game, Kompany paid an unexpected tribute to Vinicius, whom he met for the first time during a friendly touchline embrace before the second half.

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    Humanity over sporting results

    In a candid post-match interview with Amazon Prime, Kompany highlighted that his respect for the Madrid forward transcends the boundaries of the pitch.

    Reflecting on his touchline encounter with the winger and the importance of his presence in the game, Kompany stated: “That was the first time I’ve met him. Vini must stay exactly as he is. He has my total support - regardless of whether he is an opposing player or not. You need players who are different. We enjoy the success of these players. It was the same with Franck Ribery at Bayern. You are allowed to have an opinion, but you must never cross a line.”

  • Stance against racial abuse

    Kompany’s supportive comments are rooted in his long-standing advocacy for player protection, particularly following an alleged racism incident involving Vinicius and Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni in February. The Belgian coach previously delivered a powerful monologue lasting nearly 12 minutes on the subject, drawing on his own heritage to address systemic issues.

    Reinforcing his belief that player dignity outweighs competitive outcomes, the Bayern boss concluded: “That is why I have a lot of respect for Vini. Of course, I don’t want him to play too well against us, but this respect will always stand above the result.”

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    Pressure shifts to Munich

    The two European heavyweights meet again next Wednesday at the Allianz Arena, where Bayern must defend their one-goal lead to reach the semi-finals. Before the return leg, Madrid face a domestic test against Girona to recover their clinical edge, while Bayern travel to St Pauli to maintain their Bundesliga momentum. Kompany’s side will be wary of a Madrid fightback, especially with Vinicius and Co eager to overturn the deficit in what promises to be a pulsating encounter.

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