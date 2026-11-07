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AS Roma v US Sassuolo - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: unbeaten run continues: Roma devour Sassuolo

Match
Match report
Roma vs Sassuolo
Roma
Sassuolo
Serie A
Italy
Next matches
PAR

PAR

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

ROM

ROM

SAS

SAS

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

GEN

GEN

Roma kept their unbeaten run in Serie A alive on Saturday evening, thrashing Sassuolo 3-0 in matchweek eleven. They remain one of only two sides yet to taste defeat this season, alongside Lazio.

Mario Hermoso broke the deadlock in the 27th minute. Three minutes later Sassuolo's Sebastian Walukiewicz turned the ball into his own net, before Rodrigo Mora wrapped things up with a third in the 58th minute.

The win lifted Roma to 27 points and second place for now, a single point behind leaders Lazio, who face Napoli tomorrow. Sassuolo stay stuck on 8 points in seventeenth.

Read also: "An unrivalled midfield": can Paris's trio surpass the legends of Barcelona and Real?

  • Early dominance for the hosts

    The hosts imposed their dominance and settled the encounter with three goals, one of them an own goal. Sassuolo threatened early, carving out a chance in the third minute, but Roma goalkeeper Devis Vásquez stopped a Nemanja Matić effort from outside the box.

    Sebastian Walukiewicz and Jay Idzes hit back for the visitors in the fourth minute. Then Roma seized the initiative.

    Sassuolo's defence repelled a Manu Koné attempt in the seventh minute, and Leonardo Balerdi wasted another opening in the 12th. The pressure kept coming. Rodrigo Mora swung in a corner in the 17th minute, and Bryan Cristante met it with a header a minute later that the defence scrambled clear.

    Read also: A repeat of their stars' crisis? An imminent legal battle between Manchester United and Real Madrid

  • 3 minutes complete the job in the first half

    Mario Hermoso broke the deadlock in the 27th minute, lashing a left-footed effort home from inside the box to put Roma ahead.

    Three minutes later it was two. Sassuolo defender Sebastian Vallucchevich turned the ball into his own net to double Roma's advantage.

    Roma pushed for a third before the break. Arianat Moric denied Matias Soule in the 40th minute, then Cristante headed a chance wide four minutes later. Roma went in 2-0 up at the interval.

    Read also: "Mourinho was the best": Gerrard warns Carrick about Aston Villa

  • Decisive blow: Moura has his say

    Sassuolo made two changes at the start of the second half, but Roma kept pouring forward. Donyell Malen wasted two chances in quick succession in the 48th and 49th minutes, then saw Moric save his effort in the 55th.

    Roma all but wrapped it up in the 58th minute. Malen seized on a well-worked move and teed up Rodrigo Mora, who lashed home with his right foot from inside the box.

    Ibrahim Suleiman spurned a chance for Sassuolo in the 62nd minute, with both sides ringing the changes throughout the second half.

    Roma only stepped up the pressure. Moric denied Niccolo Pisilli in the 79th minute before Cristante and Baldanzi passed up two more openings.

    Nothing changed in the closing stages despite Roma's relentless pushing. The hosts saw it out for a 3-0 win.

    Read also: Rice's condition revealed: Arteta on the VAR controversy: I do not want to lie

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Next matches
PAR

PAR

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

ROM

ROM

SAS

SAS

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

GEN

GEN