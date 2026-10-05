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Italy v Türkiye - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A1 MD4Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: the Italian revival continues: the Azzurri deepen Turkey's wounds

Match report
Italy vs Turkiye
Italy
Turkiye
UEFA Nations League A
Italy
Türkiye

Italy snatched a thrilling 3-1 win over Turkey on Monday evening at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna, in Group One of the UEFA Nations League.

Gianluca Scamacca put Italy ahead early, striking in the 26th minute. Turkey hit back through Arda Semsir in the 61st, only for Riccardo Calafiori to restore the Azzurri's lead just three minutes later.

Francesco Pio Esposito wrapped up the win in the 87th minute. The result lifts Roberto Mancini's side to seven points, second behind France on 10. Turkey stay rooted to the bottom, pointless after four straight defeats.

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  • The Turkish side dominated the first half. They held 60% possession and fired three shots on target, yet a lack of accuracy in the final third stopped them turning that control into goals.

    Turkey almost levelled before the break. In the 17th minute, Gianluigi Donnarumma kept out a powerful strike from Özcan outside the box.

    Italy, by contrast, bided their time and took their only chance superbly in the 26th minute. Antonio Vergara fed Giovanni Di Lorenzo on the right wing, and his lifted cross found Gianluca Scamacca in the right place to lash the ball home with a powerful strike after an initial header attempt.



  • 3 goals in 26 minutes: a complete turnaround

    The second half flipped the game on its head. Three goals in just 26 minutes lit up a rare and dramatic contest.

    Italy came out pressing hard and made a triple change in the 55th minute. On came Michael Kayode for Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Riccardo Calafiori for Matteo Ruggeri, and Francesco Pio Esposito for Gianluca Scamacca.

    Turkey hit back in the 61st minute. Aral Simsir, left unmarked, swept home left-footed into an empty net.



    The Turkish joy lasted all of three minutes. Riccardo Calafiori restored Italy's lead in the 64th, heading home a Nicolò Barella cross.



    Both sides kept pushing. Gianluigi Donnarumma dealt with a dangerous Ozcan effort in the 78th minute, then Turkey went again in the 83rd through Kerem Akturkoglu, who tried to catch out the advancing Donnarumma but got his execution wrong.

    Francesco Pio Esposito wrapped it up in the 87th minute to make it 3-1. It was a second win for the Azzurri in their new era under the returning Roberto Mancini, after a defeat to Belgium and a draw with France on home soil against two victories over Turkey.

    Read also: A crazy rise in 4 months: a stunning development for Hamza Abdelkarim

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