Video: the Italian revival continues: the Azzurri deepen Turkey's wounds

Italy snatched a thrilling 3-1 win over Turkey on Monday evening at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna, in Group One of the UEFA Nations League.

Gianluca Scamacca put Italy ahead early, striking in the 26th minute. Turkey hit back through Arda Semsir in the 61st, only for Riccardo Calafiori to restore the Azzurri's lead just three minutes later.

Francesco Pio Esposito wrapped up the win in the 87th minute. The result lifts Roberto Mancini's side to seven points, second behind France on 10. Turkey stay rooted to the bottom, pointless after four straight defeats.

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