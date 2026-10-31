Tuttosport wrote: "The referee Marco Guida, who was standing close to the play, believed the Milan defender had touched the ball with his hand, immediately pointing to the penalty spot and awarding a penalty in Inter's favour."

It continued: "But the decision lasted only moments, after the VAR room asked the referee to review the incident on the screen beside the pitch."

The Italian newspaper branded the call a "glaring error", explaining that "the replay showed that Gila cleared the ball with his chest and not with his arm, prompting Guida to reverse his decision and cancel the penalty, before play resumed with a corner kick for Inter".

Milan held on for a win by the same scoreline they led by at half-time, moving up to 21 points in fourth.

Inter stayed on 25 points in second, level with leaders Lazio. A win over Cagliari tomorrow would take Lazio clear at the top.

Read also: After targeting Carl, a counter-attack from Ballack against Bayern Munich