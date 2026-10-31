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FBL-ITA-SERIEA-AC MILAN-INTER MILANAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: Glaring refereeing error in the Milan derby between Milan and Inter

Match
AC Milan vs Inter
AC Milan
Inter
Serie A
M. Guida
Italy

VAR intervention turns the scene upside down

Next matches
FEY

FEY

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

INT

INT

MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC

The Milan derby threw up a refereeing flashpoint that nearly dragged Inter back into the contest, with the side trailing 3-1 at the break.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan whipped in a left-footed cross on 74 minutes as Inter hunted a second goal to narrow the gap. Mario Gila blocked it inside the box.

  • Tuttosport wrote: "The referee Marco Guida, who was standing close to the play, believed the Milan defender had touched the ball with his hand, immediately pointing to the penalty spot and awarding a penalty in Inter's favour."

    It continued: "But the decision lasted only moments, after the VAR room asked the referee to review the incident on the screen beside the pitch."

    The Italian newspaper branded the call a "glaring error", explaining that "the replay showed that Gila cleared the ball with his chest and not with his arm, prompting Guida to reverse his decision and cancel the penalty, before play resumed with a corner kick for Inter".

    Milan held on for a win by the same scoreline they led by at half-time, moving up to 21 points in fourth.

    Inter stayed on 25 points in second, level with leaders Lazio. A win over Cagliari tomorrow would take Lazio clear at the top.

    Read also: After targeting Carl, a counter-attack from Ballack against Bayern Munich

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Next matches
FEY

FEY

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

INT

INT

MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC