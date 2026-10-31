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AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: a derby of fury in Rossoneri colours: Milan hit Inter with three

Match
AC Milan
Inter
AC Milan vs Inter
Serie A
Match report
Italy

Moreira sets the San Siro alight

Next matches
FEY

FEY

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

INT

INT

MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC

Milan stamped their authority on a bad-tempered derby, beating rivals Inter 3-1 in a clash they began with lightning intensity. They then held firm against the Nerazzurri's comeback attempts to extend their recent dominance in the fixture.

Christian Pulisic put Milan ahead in the fourth minute. Adrien Rabiot doubled the lead on 10 minutes before Alessandro Bastoni pulled one back in the 22nd.

Two minutes before the break, the star of the evening struck again. Belgian Diego Moreira added the third himself (44'), having already provided two assists.

  • Early shock: two goals in the first 10 minutes

    Milan did not wait long to open the scoring. In the fourth minute, Moreira burst down the right flank, skipped past Carlos Augusto and whipped in a precise cross. Christian Pulisic rose to meet it and headed the hosts in front.

    Six minutes later, Moreira turned provider again. He played a short corner that came back to the edge of the box, where Adrien Rabiot met it with a brilliant left-footed touch and bent the ball into the far corner. The Inter players could only look on in astonishment.

    Inter went in search of a quick response. Yann Bisseck's 12th-minute header from a corner flew straight at Mike Maignan, and Milan kept the pressure on through Moreira, who tormented the Inter defence time and again.

    Read also: Video: a start from another era: Milan recalls the memory of the 1949 derby

  • Bastoni restores Inter's lead, Mkhitaryan denies Spinazzola an equaliser

    Inter gradually found their feet, and they pulled a goal back in the 22nd minute. Hakan Calhanoglu whipped a corner to the near post, Manuel Akanji headed it on to Alessandro Bastoni, and the defender nodded home to make it 2-1.

    The Nerazzurri almost levelled in the 35th minute. Augusto drilled in a low cross that fell to Djean Spence, whose close-range effort drew a superb reaction save from Maignan to keep Milan in front.

    Two minutes before the break, Moreira stole the spotlight once more. He stood over a free kick from distance and curled it over the wall and into the net for Milan's third, capping an exceptional night with two assists and a goal.

    Read also: After targeting Karl, a counter-attack from Ballack against Bayern Munich

  • Inter's attempts run into Milan's defence

    No changes at the break, and Inter kept hunting a way back into it. Their attempts lacked precision. In the 56th minute, Calhanoglu whipped a dangerous cross to the far post, only for Carlos Augusto to glance his header wide of goal.

    Moreira nearly doubled the lead two minutes later. He clipped a cross to the far post, but the ball skipped past Musah and fell to Rafael Ramos, who couldn't make it count.

    Rabiot rose to meet Luka Modric's corner in the 65th minute, heading over the crossbar. Milan's defence then blocked a close-range effort from Nicolo Barella two minutes later. Inter turned to their bench in the 72nd minute, sending on Piotr Zielinski and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Calhanoglu and Andy Diouf to inject fresh legs into midfield and attack.

    Read also: United close in on the relegation zone: will Carrick hold on until the Roma clash?

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  • Penalty cancelled: Milan hold on to their win

    Controversy erupted inside Milan's penalty area in the 74th minute. The referee pointed to the spot for Inter, ruling that Mattia Gila had handled a Mkhitaryan cross. VAR had other ideas, calling him over to review the incident, and he overturned the decision in the 75th minute once replays showed the ball had struck the defender's chest rather than his arm.

    Inter threw on the attackers in response. Ange-Yoan Bonny and Francesco Pio Esposito arrived in the 82nd minute, while Milan shored things up a minute later with Davide Bartesaghi and Senhou Diara, and Ardon Jashari replaced Yunus Musah.

    Inter pushed for a way back into it during the closing stages, but Milan's defence held firm. The Rossoneri saw it out for a 3-1 win, a third victory in their last four league meetings with their rivals and a ninth straight game unbeaten against them.

Next matches
FEY

FEY

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

INT

INT

MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC