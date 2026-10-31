Milan stamped their authority on a bad-tempered derby, beating rivals Inter 3-1 in a clash they began with lightning intensity. They then held firm against the Nerazzurri's comeback attempts to extend their recent dominance in the fixture.

Christian Pulisic put Milan ahead in the fourth minute. Adrien Rabiot doubled the lead on 10 minutes before Alessandro Bastoni pulled one back in the 22nd.

Two minutes before the break, the star of the evening struck again. Belgian Diego Moreira added the third himself (44'), having already provided two assists.