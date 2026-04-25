Veteran coach explains why 'a draw will not be good for both teams' as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates clash in high-stakes Soweto Derby

Orlando Pirates host Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium for the Soweto Derby on Sunday as both teams are at a critical stage of the season.

After the Buccaneers beat Amakhosi 3-0 in the first encounter in February.

They now meet when Pirates want to consolidate their Premier Soccer League lead, and Chiefs are seriously fighting for a top-three spot.

Former Pirates development coach Augusto Palacios emphasises on what is at stake, saying both sides cannot afford to drop points, and that makes Sunday's clash a big contest.