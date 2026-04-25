Veteran coach explains why 'a draw will not be good for both teams' as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates clash in high-stakes Soweto Derby
- Backpage
Chiefs and Pirates clash
Orlando Pirates host Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium for the Soweto Derby on Sunday as both teams are at a critical stage of the season.
After the Buccaneers beat Amakhosi 3-0 in the first encounter in February.
They now meet when Pirates want to consolidate their Premier Soccer League lead, and Chiefs are seriously fighting for a top-three spot.
Former Pirates development coach Augusto Palacios emphasises on what is at stake, saying both sides cannot afford to drop points, and that makes Sunday's clash a big contest.
- Backpagepix.
Why a slip-up can be fatal for both teams
"For me, this is a very crucial game,” Palacios told KickOff.
“It's my opinion that both teams need the points. The game is going to be very, very difficult. Both teams are going to the field for the three points. I can tell you now, both teams have three points already in their mentality.
“Chiefs are coming to this one with five wins and a draw, and Pirates are coming in the same way – they've been winning their games and only drew with Richards Bay.
"I'm 100% sure both teams are coming to this one for three points. A draw will not be good for both teams."
- Kaizer Chiefs
Chiefs and Pirates' targets
“Pirates want to go to the Champions League, and Chiefs are looking to satisfy their supporters, who believe second place is still possible," added Palacios.
"Therefore it's going to be a difficult game,” he adds, while also making it clear that no team carries the ‘favourites’ heading into this battle at FNB Stadium.
“The past will not count come Sunday. The morale of both teams is very high right now. Both teams have players who have recovered from injuries. It's going to be a very difficult and good game."
- Backpage
De Jong eyes another big victory
While Palacios says the last derby result is a thing of the past and does not matter, midfielder Andre de Jong is eyeing another convicing victory.
“I think obviously both teams are in good form. So, both teams probably have a bit of confidence coming into this game,” said De Jong.
“But obviously the way the last Derby went, I think, obviously it was a great day for the club and we’ll try to emulate that again on Sunday, but we’re not taking them lightly at all.
“So, hopefully we can do that again and really stay in the title race.”