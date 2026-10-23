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Parma Calcio v Torino FC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Varela not enough as Abate’s Torino soar: 3-2 win over Monza sends them above Juventus

Torino vs Monza
Torino
Monza
Serie A

Relive the seventh round of Serie A live with us.

Serie A, matchday seven

Torino-Monza 3-2

Scorers: 39' Fitz-Jim (T), 47' Varela (M), 61' Belghali (T), 73' Vlasic (T), 90'+4' Patterson own goal (M).


Torino and Monza met at 8.45pm at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino to open Serie A's seventh matchday.

Ignazio Abate's Torino have won three in a row. They beat Udinese 2-1 and won 3-0 in Parma before tonight's match ended 3-2, with goals from Fitz-Jim (his first in Serie A), Varela, Belghali and Vlasic, plus a Patterson own goal. Torino climb to 13 points and move above Juventus.

For former Torino man Ivan Juric's Monza, Gustavo Varela scored again. The Monza striker has nine goals in eight matches across Serie A and Coppa Italia and is the league's joint top scorer alongside Frosinone's Raimondo. He is the fourth-youngest player to score at least seven goals in the first seven matches. Umberto Guarnieri was the last to do so, in 1939.


  • The goals and highlights

    90'+4' - Patterson own goal, Monza pull it back to 3-2! Patterson turns a cross into his own net while trying to clear.


    73' - Vlasic scores Torino's third!The Croatian collects Belghali's deflected cross, beats Carboni with a feint and fires past Tornqvist to make it 3-1.


    61' - Belghali puts Torino back in front! The Torino winger curls a stunning shot from outside the box past Tornqvist to make it 2-1.


    47' - Monza level as Varela scores again! Comuzzo plays a short back-pass, Varela pounces and lifts a delicate chip over Perri from inside the box. It's the Portuguese striker's seventh goal of the season.


    39' - Fitz-Jim breaks the deadlock for Torino! Simeone plays a through ball into the Dutchman's path, and Fitz-Jim beats Tornqvist with a precise left-footed shot. It's the former Ajax player's first Serie A goal.

  • The match details

    Torino-Monza 3-2

    Goalscorers: 39' Fitz-Jim (T), 47' Varela (M), 61' Belghali (T), 73' Vlasic (T), 90'+4' Patterson (own goal, M)


    TORINO (3-5-2): Perri; Coco, Ismajli, Comuzzo; Belghali (Aboukhlal, 84'), Fitz-Jim (Patterson, 71'), Vlasic, Mandragora (Gineitis, 49'), Cacciamani (Braganca, 71'); Adams, Simeone (Kulenovic, 71'). Manager: Abate.


    MONZA (3-4-2-1): Törnqvist; Lucchesi (Kouadio, 63'), Goglichidze, Carboni A. (Mout, 85'); Birindelli, Ondoa (Folorunsho, 63'), Akinsanmiro, Mangas; Robinson (Ngonge, 79'), Mota (Cutrone, 79'); Varela. Manager: Juric.

    Booked: Ismajli (T)

    Sent off: None

    Assists: Simeone (T), Gineitis (T)

    Referee: Marchetti

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