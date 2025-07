GOAL gives you the details to follow Amakhosi's second match of their tour of the Netherlands against their Dutch opponents on Friday.

Kaizer Chiefs continue their pre-season with another friendly game against Utrecht.

The Glamour Boys have set up a training camp in the Netherlands and have also added some players to their team as they prepare for the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Utrecht and Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.