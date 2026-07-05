USMNT Rondo: Did FIFA get it right on Folarin Balogun - and is his return enough for Mauricio Pochettino’s side to beat Belgium?

Right then. Game time. There's no real room for nonsense anymore. The USMNT play Belgium Monday evening, and, after a bit of background controversy, both sides will be at full strength. It was revealed Sunday morning that Folarin Balogun will be available after having his red card suspension, well, suspended. The USMNT are pretty happy about it. Belgium, as they let the world know in a pretty damning statement, are not.
All of that aside, though, this should be a really compelling game. Belgium are a good attacking side who got by a tricky Senegal in the Round of 32. The U.S., meanwhile, topped their group, and dug out a gusty win over Bosnia and Herzegovina - a real confidence-building sort of victory.
There's history here, too. In 2014, Tim Howard set a new World Cup record in saves when these sides met in the knockouts - but Belgium squeaked through. More recently, these two teams met in a friendly just a few months ago - a weird clash that Belgium won pretty handily in the end. Yet this is a pretty clean slate, and both teams are in radically different places.
So, what does this whole Balogun thing mean? Are the USMNT heading into this game with a chance? And who will come out on top? GOAL writers debate it all in another edition of... The rondo.