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Spain v Croatia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD2Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Unstoppable Spain: 4-0 against Croatia with a brace from Yamal

Spain vs Croatia
Spain
Croatia
UEFA Nations League A

Second matchday of the Nations League

In the second round of the Nations League, Spain, European and World champions, beat Croatia 4-1 in Seville to make it 40 matches unbeaten. For La Roja, the scorers were Yamal (brace), Pubill and Nico Williams, while Beljo grabbed Croatia's temporary equaliser. Spain ran riot, especially in the first half, and at times produced superb football. The second half was more even, but the Spaniards still stretched the gap with their play. Late on, Modric also came on, and the Sanchez-Pizjuan crowd greeted his introduction with warm applause.


On matchday one in Group 3 of League A, Spain had won 3-2 away to England, while Croatia had beaten the Czech Republic 2-1. This evening, again at 20:45, Czech Republic v England was also played and ended 0-2. The table, after two matches, is: Spain 6 points, England and Croatia 3, Czech Republic 0.


SPAIN-CROATIA 4-1

SCORERS: 2' Yamal (S), 28' Beljo (C), 31' Pubill (S), 63' Yamal (S), 89' Nico Williams (S)


  • The goals

    89' - Nico Williams beats his man, then curls a right-footed shot into the far corner


    63' - Played in by Pedri, Yamal shoots at the near post and catches out Livakovic again, with the goalkeeper once more not blameless


    31' -Spain hit back through Yamal on the right, who finds Pubill's run with a cross, and he heads home


    28' - Croatia score again from the left: Perisic supplies the cross and Beljo wins the header


    2' -After Cucurella breaks down the left and Fermin Lopez finishes the move, Yamal makes no mistake in front of Livakovic. Spain lead already

  • The match report

    SPAIN-CROATIA 4-1

    SCORERS: 2' Yamal (S), 28' Beljo (C), 31' Pubill (S), 63' Yamal (S), 89' Nico Williams (S)


    SPAIN (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Pubill, Cubarsi, Huijsen, Cucurella; Zubimendi (72' Rodri), Fabian Ruiz (57' Pedri); Yamal (68' Munoz), Oyarzabal, Baena (68' Williams), Fermin Lopez (57' Merino). Head coach: De La Fuente


    CROATIA (4-2-3-1): Livakovic; Smolcic, Pongracic (46' Vuskovic), Sutalo, Gvardiol; Misic, Kovacic (60' Mario Pasalic); Marco Pasalic, Sucic (81' Modric), Perisic (72' Ivanovic); Beljo (60' Budimir). Head coach: Bilic


    SENT OFF:

    BOOKED: Pongracic (C), Sucic (C), Baena (S), Pasalic (C), Misic (C)



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UEFA Nations League A
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO
England crest
England
ENG
UEFA Nations League A
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
Czechia crest
Czechia
CZE