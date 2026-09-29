In the second round of the Nations League, Spain, European and World champions, beat Croatia 4-1 in Seville to make it 40 matches unbeaten. For La Roja, the scorers were Yamal (brace), Pubill and Nico Williams, while Beljo grabbed Croatia's temporary equaliser. Spain ran riot, especially in the first half, and at times produced superb football. The second half was more even, but the Spaniards still stretched the gap with their play. Late on, Modric also came on, and the Sanchez-Pizjuan crowd greeted his introduction with warm applause.





On matchday one in Group 3 of League A, Spain had won 3-2 away to England, while Croatia had beaten the Czech Republic 2-1. This evening, again at 20:45, Czech Republic v England was also played and ended 0-2. The table, after two matches, is: Spain 6 points, England and Croatia 3, Czech Republic 0.





SPAIN-CROATIA 4-1

SCORERS: 2' Yamal (S), 28' Beljo (C), 31' Pubill (S), 63' Yamal (S), 89' Nico Williams (S)



