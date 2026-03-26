'Unnecessary & bizarre!' - FA slammed for decision to hand new England contract to Thomas Tuchel just months before World Cup

Despite the German only taking the reins in early 2025, he has already signed a new contract through to 2028, with the expectation now being that he will lead the side into the next European Championship. While the move was designed to ward off interest from club giants like Real Madrid and Manchester United, Murphy believes the timing of the announcement is a major error.

Speaking to CasinoHawks, Murphy expressed his utter confusion at the governing body's move. "I think the FA making a decision like that is unnecessary. It's a bizarre one... It feels like desperation or not having a plan. What if the World Cup goes badly and nobody wants Tuchel in the job anymore? I actually like him as a manager, and I don't think he'll fail miserably, I think he'll have a good World Cup. But they don't need to take this risk," he stated.