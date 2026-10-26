Despite last night's home defeat to AC Milan, Udinese have not changed their stance on Kosta Runjaic. According to ANSA, the club retain confidence in the German manager and have set him no deadline. "there is no time limit", according to sources at the top of the club. They believe he can find a way out of a run of six consecutive Serie A defeats.





Udinese's next two matches will nevertheless be decisive: away at Parma on Wednesday and at home against Roma on Saturday. Runjaic's future in the Udinese dugout will be at stake. As a precaution, the club have already sounded out possible replacements, although they have not opened formal negotiations.