Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Runjaic UdineseGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Udinese’s faith in Runjaic has no time limit

Udinese
Transfers
K. Runjaic
Serie A

The Friulian side have suffered six consecutive defeats in Serie A.

Despite last night's home defeat to AC Milan, Udinese have not changed their stance on Kosta Runjaic. According to ANSA, the club retain confidence in the German manager and have set him no deadline. "there is no time limit", according to sources at the top of the club. They believe he can find a way out of a run of six consecutive Serie A defeats.


Udinese's next two matches will nevertheless be decisive: away at Parma on Wednesday and at home against Roma on Saturday. Runjaic's future in the Udinese dugout will be at stake. As a precaution, the club have already sounded out possible replacements, although they have not opened formal negotiations.

  • Gino Pozzo is inclined to stick with Runjaic until June, when his contract expires, rather than change manager mid-season. He needs results immediately, though. Staying on four points after ten matchdays would be too dangerous even for the club's current owner, who took over the running of the club and its English sister club, Watford, from his father Gianpaolo years ago.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
PAR

PAR

Serie A

28 Oct 2026

UDI

UDI