TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Buccaneers' penultimate Premier Soccer League fixture against the Rockets on Saturday.

It is a season-defining afternoon for Orlando Pirates who visit TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium.

The Buccaneers are pushing to finish the season in position two and are currently third on the table with fate not in their hands but dependent on second-placed Stellenbosch.

Their opponents are bidding for a top-four finish which is so far possible as they sit fifth in the standings with two points fewer than fourth-placed Sekhukhune United.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between TS Galaxy and Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.