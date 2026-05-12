Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game:
TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Date:
12/05/26
Kick-off:
19:30
Venue:
Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit
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How to watch TS Galaxy vs Sundowns online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
TS Galaxy team news & squads
Relegation fears may have eased for The Rockets as they are five points above the relegation play off place occupied by Marumo Gallants but they will not lack motivation to upset Sundowns title aspirations.
Galaxy's interim coach Bernard Parker has an acrimonious history with the Pretoria club that began with a contract dispute at the beginning of his career, and went on into a career-ending tackle by 'Downs midfielder Bongani Zungu while the striker was wearing the Nelspruit club's shirt.
They are also just one of three local clubs who can say they have beaten Masandawana this season after dumping them out of the Nedbank Cup 2-0 in February.
TS Galaxy Probable XI: Tape, Fisher, Igor, Mahlangu, Letsoenyo, Mbunjana, Maduna, Mgaga, Mahlambi, Keita, Zindoga.
Sundowns team news & squads
Khuliso Mudau joined midfielder Jayden Adams on Sundowns' suspension list after the right-back received a yellow card in Sundowns' 7-4 Saturday win over Siwelele.
Keanu Cupido is out for the rest of the season after he was injured in the 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs.
Arthur Sales returned off the bench after three games out of the matchday squad against Siwelele so is available for consideration.
Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Kekana, Ndamane, Modiba, Mokoena, Mkhulise, Santos, Allende, Matthews, Rayners.
- TS Galaxy
Head-to-head and recent form
Since Galaxy joined the top flight, Sundowns have dominated this fixture's history with the two clubs having met 12 times across all competitions, with Sundowns winning eight, Galaxy taking two victories, and two matches ending in draws.
But with their own fans in the stadium, Bernard Parker's rage fuel and every Orlando Pirates fan egging them on, The Rockets could repeat their recent 2-0 Nedbank Cup Round of 16 victory over the Pretoria visitors.
Head-to-head record this season
Date
Result
Competition
21/02/26
TS Galaxy 2-0 Mamelodi Sundowns
Nedbank Cup
05/11/25
Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 TS Galaxy
PSL
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Useful links