TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Relegation fears may have eased for The Rockets as they are five points above the relegation play off place occupied by Marumo Gallants but they will not lack motivation to upset Sundowns title aspirations.

Galaxy's interim coach Bernard Parker has an acrimonious history with the Pretoria club that began with a contract dispute at the beginning of his career, and went on into a career-ending tackle by 'Downs midfielder Bongani Zungu while the striker was wearing the Nelspruit club's shirt.

They are also just one of three local clubs who can say they have beaten Masandawana this season after dumping them out of the Nedbank Cup 2-0 in February.

TS Galaxy Probable XI: Tape, Fisher, Igor, Mahlangu, Letsoenyo, Mbunjana, Maduna, Mgaga, Mahlambi, Keita, Zindoga.



