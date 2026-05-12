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Marcelo Allende and Siphesihle Maduna, Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS GalaxyBackpage
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TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
M. Cardoso
P. Shalulile
N. Santos
B. Leon
I. Rayners
TS Galaxy
B. Parker

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Brazilians' Premier Soccer League trip to Mbombela Stadium to face The Rockets in a match that could decide the 2025/26 season fates of both clubs. The Pretoria side are chasing their ninth successive PSL title while the Nedbank Cup finalists are fighting a tense relegation battle.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • NELSPRUIT, SOUTH AFRICA - 2010, General view of Mbombela Stadium

    Kick-off time


    Game:

    TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns

    Date:

    12/05/26

    Kick-off:

    19:30

    Venue:

    Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit


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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    How to watch TS Galaxy vs Sundowns online - TV channels & live streams


    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    Or follow live GOAL updates here.

  • TS Galaxy team news & squads

    Relegation fears may have eased for The Rockets as they are five points above the relegation play off place occupied by Marumo Gallants but they will not lack motivation to upset Sundowns title aspirations.

    Galaxy's interim coach Bernard Parker has an acrimonious history with the Pretoria club that began with a contract dispute at the beginning of his career, and went on into a career-ending tackle by 'Downs midfielder Bongani Zungu while the striker was wearing the Nelspruit club's shirt.

    They are also just one of three local clubs who can say they have beaten Masandawana this season after dumping them out of the Nedbank Cup 2-0 in February.

    TS Galaxy Probable XI: Tape, Fisher, Igor, Mahlangu, Letsoenyo, Mbunjana, Maduna, Mgaga, Mahlambi, Keita, Zindoga.


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  • Sundowns team news & squads

    Khuliso Mudau joined midfielder Jayden Adams on Sundowns' suspension list after the right-back received a yellow card in Sundowns' 7-4 Saturday win over Siwelele.

    Keanu Cupido is out for the rest of the season after he was injured in the 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs.

    Arthur Sales returned off the bench after three games out of the matchday squad against Siwelele so is available for consideration.

    Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Kekana, Ndamane, Modiba, Mokoena, Mkhulise, Santos, Allende, Matthews, Rayners.


  • Junior Zindoga, Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS GalaxyTS Galaxy

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Since Galaxy joined the top flight, Sundowns have dominated this fixture's history with the two clubs having met 12 times across all competitions, with Sundowns winning eight, Galaxy taking two victories, and two matches ending in draws.

    But with their own fans in the stadium, Bernard Parker's rage fuel and every Orlando Pirates fan egging them on, The Rockets could repeat their recent 2-0 Nedbank Cup Round of 16 victory over the Pretoria visitors.

    Head-to-head record this season

    Date

    Result

    Competition

    21/02/26

    TS Galaxy 2-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

    Nedbank Cup

    05/11/25

    Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 TS Galaxy

    PSL


  • Bernard Parker, TS Galaxy, October 2025Backpage

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
TS Galaxy crest
TS Galaxy
TSG
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC