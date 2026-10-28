TS Galaxy coach reveals Seluleko Mahlambi's stance on Kaizer Chiefs interest amid R4 million offer

Despite the persistent noise surrounding his future, the coaching staff at TS Galaxy insists that the youngster is not being distracted by the possibility of a high-profile transfer.

Esau Mtsweni confirmed that he has held private discussions with the player to gauge his mental state.

The interim boss is confident that the winger is fully invested in the club's current campaign, even if external factors like radio reports and social media rumors continue to link him with a move away from the Mpumalanga-based outfit in the near future.

“As far as I know, with Mahlambi, he’s okay. He’s focused, and he wants to be here,” Mtsweni said, as per FARPost.

“He’s always giving his best; as for offers and stuff, I wouldn’t know much, but as far as I know, with Mahlambi, the mind is here.

"I spoke to him; he said he wants to be here until…, and whatever happens will happen.

"But here’s a very good player; it’s just that maybe today [Tuesday] he didn’t give us much, just like everyone else. I don’t think it could be about what was said on the radio.”