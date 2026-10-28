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TS Galaxy coach reveals Seluleko Mahlambi's stance on Kaizer Chiefs interest amid R4 million offer
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Mahlambi remains committed to Rockets
Despite the persistent noise surrounding his future, the coaching staff at TS Galaxy insists that the youngster is not being distracted by the possibility of a high-profile transfer.
Esau Mtsweni confirmed that he has held private discussions with the player to gauge his mental state.
The interim boss is confident that the winger is fully invested in the club's current campaign, even if external factors like radio reports and social media rumors continue to link him with a move away from the Mpumalanga-based outfit in the near future.
“As far as I know, with Mahlambi, he’s okay. He’s focused, and he wants to be here,” Mtsweni said, as per FARPost.
“He’s always giving his best; as for offers and stuff, I wouldn’t know much, but as far as I know, with Mahlambi, the mind is here.
"I spoke to him; he said he wants to be here until…, and whatever happens will happen.
"But here’s a very good player; it’s just that maybe today [Tuesday] he didn’t give us much, just like everyone else. I don’t think it could be about what was said on the radio.”
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The R4 million valuation gap
The transfer saga took a public turn a few weeks ago when Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi spoke openly about the negotiations.
Sukazi revealed during an interview on Metro FM that Chiefs had indeed submitted a formal offer of R4 million for Mahlambi's services.
However, the Rockets deemed this proposal insufficient, with the chairman indicating that the club values their prized youngster at a figure closer to the R10 million mark, creating a significant stalemate between the two Betway Premiership sides.
This valuation reflects the impact Mahlambi made during his breakout season, where he established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in South African football.
After being promoted from the DStv Diski Challenge squad, he enjoyed a stellar maiden campaign, recording six goals and six assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.
That level of productivity naturally caught the eye of the league's biggest clubs, though Galaxy are clearly in no rush to sell their talent for anything less than their asking price.
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Struggles for form in Mpumalanga
While his potential is undeniable, the current season has proven to be far more challenging for both Mahlambi and Galaxy.
The winger has featured in seven matches so far this term but is yet to register a goal or an assist, a stark contrast to the explosive form he showed last year.
This dip in individual performance mirrors the club's collective struggles, as they have found it difficult to maintain consistency in the early stages of the league campaign.
The Rockets currently find themselves languishing in 13th place in the Betway Premiership standings.
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January window looms for Amakhosi
The big question now is whether Chiefs will return with a renewed and improved offer when the January 2027 transfer window opens.
The Soweto giants have shown a clear interest in the player, and despite the R6 million gap in valuation mentioned by Sukazi, the lure of Naturena often proves difficult for young South African players to resist.
For now, Mahlambi must focus on improving his output to ensure he remains a priority target for the league's heavyweights.
For Galaxy, the priority remains survival and climbing the table. Having already been knocked out of the Carling Knockout Cup by a Wandile Duba hat-trick, the club’s sole focus is now on the league.
Mtsweni and his technical team will need Mahlambi at his best if they are to distance themselves from the relegation zone and prove that the winger is indeed worth the R10 million price tag they have placed on his head.
The coming months will be pivotal for the player's career trajectory.
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