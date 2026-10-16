TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi addresses Bernard Parker sacking - 'He should find a way to resolve it'

The football community was caught off guard when Tim Sukazi announced significant changes to the TS Galaxy technical bench during a radio appearance.

The news sparked immediate speculation, especially given the timing of various social media posts concerning the former striker's personal circumstances. However, the chairman has now stepped forward to dismiss any link between the two events.

In a candid discussion regarding the timeline of events, Sukazi explained that the club's decisions were purely professional and not influenced by external narratives.

"No, as a club, of course, we're also quite surprised when we saw the long statement coming from his social media account, you know, but then you'd understand that clubs and employers in general don't really get too involved in people's personal affairs," Sukazi explained to SABC Sport.

"You see and hear of them as and when they happen, you know."

The Rockets supremo emphasised that while the club is aware of the public discourse, they maintain a strict boundary between professional duties and the private lives of their staff.

He suggested that the synchronicity of the club's restructuring and Parker's personal statements was merely a coincidence rather than a consequence of any internal disciplinary measures or dissatisfaction.