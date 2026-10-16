TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi addresses Bernard Parker sacking - 'He should find a way to resolve it'
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Clarifying the timing of Parker's departure
The football community was caught off guard when Tim Sukazi announced significant changes to the TS Galaxy technical bench during a radio appearance.
The news sparked immediate speculation, especially given the timing of various social media posts concerning the former striker's personal circumstances. However, the chairman has now stepped forward to dismiss any link between the two events.
In a candid discussion regarding the timeline of events, Sukazi explained that the club's decisions were purely professional and not influenced by external narratives.
"No, as a club, of course, we're also quite surprised when we saw the long statement coming from his social media account, you know, but then you'd understand that clubs and employers in general don't really get too involved in people's personal affairs," Sukazi explained to SABC Sport.
"You see and hear of them as and when they happen, you know."
The Rockets supremo emphasised that while the club is aware of the public discourse, they maintain a strict boundary between professional duties and the private lives of their staff.
He suggested that the synchronicity of the club's restructuring and Parker's personal statements was merely a coincidence rather than a consequence of any internal disciplinary measures or dissatisfaction.
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A legendary status remains intact
Despite the end of his current tenure with the Mpumalanga-based outfit, Sukazi was quick to praise the immense contribution Parker has made to South African football.
Focusing on the future, Sukazi offered words of encouragement for the man affectionately known as 'Die Hond' as he navigates this transitional period in his career.
"So, yeah, all we could say is that, to the extent that there are any challenges with his personal life, I think he's a man, he should find a way to resolve it and, you know, so that he could come back to football if he's not within football," the chairman remarked.
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The door remains open for a return
Sukazi was adamant that the relationship between Parker and Galaxy has not been permanently severed.
"You know, we want Bernard Parker to live within the game of football. He's a legend to our country.
"He's accomplished a lot and has done a lot for our country. So we would always be pleased to see him within the game of football.
"And as I've said to him, he knows it, the TS Galaxy platform has always been there for him and, yeah, opportunities would always be there.
"We would always try to retain him just in the interest of South African football," Sukazi added.
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New roles and coaching ambitions
Before his departure, the club had actually proposed a new path for Parker within their youth structures.
According to the chairman, the former Bafana Bafana star expressed a desire to further his coaching education on a global stage.
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