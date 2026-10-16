TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi reveals why he snubbed R4m Kaizer Chiefs bid for Seluleko Mahlambi - 'It wasn’t good enough'

In a transfer window that saw several high-profile names linked with moves across the Betway Premiership, the future of Seluleko Mahlambi became a major talking point.

The Rockets' supremo revealed that while interest was widespread among the league's heavyweights, only one club actually put money on the table during the most recent window.

The offer from Kaizer Chiefs, however, fell significantly short of the valuation placed on the player by the Mpumalanga-based side, leading to a breakdown in talks between the two clubs.

Speaking in a recent interview with Andile Ncube on Metro FM, Sukazi was transparent about the figures involved in the negotiations. “There’s never been a monetary offer outside Kaizer Chiefs — they did table an offer — Kaizer Jr [Motaung] tabled a R4m offer. I thought really, it wasn’t good enough in my view,” the chairman said.







