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TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi reveals why he snubbed R4m Kaizer Chiefs bid for Seluleko Mahlambi - 'It wasn’t good enough'
The R4 million offer revealed
In a transfer window that saw several high-profile names linked with moves across the Betway Premiership, the future of Seluleko Mahlambi became a major talking point.
The Rockets' supremo revealed that while interest was widespread among the league's heavyweights, only one club actually put money on the table during the most recent window.
The offer from Kaizer Chiefs, however, fell significantly short of the valuation placed on the player by the Mpumalanga-based side, leading to a breakdown in talks between the two clubs.
Speaking in a recent interview with Andile Ncube on Metro FM, Sukazi was transparent about the figures involved in the negotiations. “There’s never been a monetary offer outside Kaizer Chiefs — they did table an offer — Kaizer Jr [Motaung] tabled a R4m offer. I thought really, it wasn’t good enough in my view,” the chairman said.
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Valuing a rising star
Mahlambi has developed into one of the most exciting talents in South African football since gaining promotion from Galaxy development ranks at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.
Given his age and his impact on the team, Sukazi believes that the R4 million figure mentioned by Chiefs was nowhere near the market value for a player of his calibre.
The chairman has a much higher figure in mind for any potential suitor who wants to prize the winger away from the club in future transfer windows.
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A standoff in negotiations
The discrepancy in valuation meant that neither side was willing to compromise during the talks, resulting in a stalemate that kept Mahlambi at Galaxy for the time being.
Sukazi was clear that for a player of Mahlambi's potential, the bidding should have started at more than double what the Soweto giants were offering on the table.
“Seluleko at least, he should be on R10 million and above at least; that’s his number, he’s young, and Kaizer was not prepared to budge,” Sukazi explained when detailing the financial gap.
The chairman’s firm stance highlights the growing trend of smaller clubs demanding premium prices for their top domestic talents rather than selling them cheaply to the traditional big three.
Standing firm for the Rockets
With Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns also reportedly keeping tabs on the winger, the pressure was on Galaxy to decide whether to cash in or hold their ground.
In the end, the club decided that maintaining their competitive edge on the field was more important than accepting an undervalued financial package from their league rivals.
Reflecting on the final outcome of the saga, Sukazi noted that both parties remained stuck in their positions until the window slammed shut.
“R4 million was the number, and then he stood his ground; we stood our ground,” he concluded.
For now, Mahlambi remains a key part of the project at Galaxy as they look to climb the league standings.
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