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TS Galaxy boss explains why Puso Dithejane chose Chicago Fire move over 'higher' Mamelodi Sundowns offer
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Prioritising development over domestic riches
In a move that highlights the growing ambition of South African talents to test themselves abroad, TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has revealed that winger Puso Dithejane turned down a potentially more profitable move to Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sukazi detailed the competitive nature of the bidding process between the South African giants and the American club.
The chairman admitted that Sundowns were aggressive in their pursuit, but the allure of working under Chicago Fire director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter ultimately proved more significant than immediate financial gain.
"Mamelodi Sundowns also had tabled an offer on him; Chicago Fire emerged through their sporting director and head coach, Greg Berhalter," Sukazi stated, as quoted by Soccer Laduma.
"Indeed, Sundowns' offer, I would say at the time when we started the talks, was quite higher. But then, you know, we looked at everything.
"The prospects of him getting a breakthrough into bigger Europe, if we would still do the same things that he was doing here. And then we went in favor of Chicago Fire."
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A strategic pathway to the European elite
The decision to reject the Tshwane giants reflects a shift in mentality for Galaxy, prioritising the creation of a developmental bridge to Europe.
Dithejane's arrival in Chicago was formalised in January 2026, with the player signing a long-term deal that extends through the 2029/30 campaign.
The American club clearly views him as a cornerstone of their future projects, securing him under a U-22 Initiative slot.
This designation allows the club to manage his salary cap impact while ensuring he remains a central figure in their squad building for the next several years.
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Dominance in the Betway Premiership
Before his departure, Dithejane was widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in South African football.
While Sundowns were deep in negotiations, Sukazi previously confirmed that the club had initially stood firm against the domestic champions.
The chairman noted on 13 January that a specific offer from the Brazilians was knocked back because it "didn't meet our valuation for the player."
Despite his history in the Kaizer Chiefs academy system, the Amakhosi did not table a formal bid to bring the Christiana-born star back to Naturena.
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International recognition and American success
The 1.83m winger has already begun to justify the faith placed in him by the Chicago Fire hierarchy.
This success at club level translated quickly to the international stage, where Dithejane earned his first senior Bafana Bafana call-up in September 2026.
After progressing through the U20 ranks, he made a dream debut for South Africa by scoring in his first appearance.
His swift transition from the PSL to being a contributor in both the MLS and the national team suggests that Sukazi's gamble on the player's development is already paying significant dividends.
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