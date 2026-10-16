TS Galaxy boss explains why Puso Dithejane chose Chicago Fire move over 'higher' Mamelodi Sundowns offer

In a move that highlights the growing ambition of South African talents to test themselves abroad, TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has revealed that winger Puso Dithejane turned down a potentially more profitable move to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sukazi detailed the competitive nature of the bidding process between the South African giants and the American club.

The chairman admitted that Sundowns were aggressive in their pursuit, but the allure of working under Chicago Fire director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter ultimately proved more significant than immediate financial gain.

"Mamelodi Sundowns also had tabled an offer on him; Chicago Fire emerged through their sporting director and head coach, Greg Berhalter," Sukazi stated, as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

"Indeed, Sundowns' offer, I would say at the time when we started the talks, was quite higher. But then, you know, we looked at everything.

"The prospects of him getting a breakthrough into bigger Europe, if we would still do the same things that he was doing here. And then we went in favor of Chicago Fire."