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Brayan Leon Tashreeq Matthews Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

TS Galaxy 2-3 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Kaizer Chiefs need to start practicing set pieces, imagine having to defend Ronwen Williams; Brayan Leon must play for Bafana Bafana

TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
TS Galaxy
B. Leon
V. Letsoalo
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Kaizer Chiefs
R. Goss
M. Cardoso
T. Mokoena
K. Johannes

Masandawa survived a big scare from The Rockets after leaving it until stoppage time to secure a victory in a five-goal thriller. Sphelele Mkhulise came off the bench to bag a brace and secure maximum points for the Tshwane giants as they begin their Premier Soccer League 2026/27 journey.

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a last-gasp 3-2 victory over TS Galaxy in the Premier Soccer League at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Tshwane giants were eager to have a bright start to their 2026/27 season in the league after sitting out the opening week of the campaign after they were granted an extra week to continue with their pre-season activities after the tragic passing of midfielder Jayden Adams, which impacted the club’s preparations for the new season.

With Sundowns looking for a win in their first match, they scored as early as the 7th minute with Brayan Leon scoring from the penalty spot.

Downs' advantage was cancelled out in the 32nd minute after Victor Letsoalo scored for the home side.

After going into the half-time break deadlocked at 1-1, TS Galaxy threw the first punch in the second half with Letsoalo netting his brace to give the Rockets a 2-1 lead on the 77th minute.

TS Galaxy went to sleep in the dying minutes of the match, allowing Sundowns to score two quick goals through Sphelele Mkhulise in the 88th and 90+4 minutes to claim a 3-2 win.

GOAL looks at how fans reacted to the dramatic win against TS Galaxy:


  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    Brayan Leon touted for Bafana Bafana

    We must neutralise Brayan Leon to play for Bafana Bafana, he's a beast - Skhalo Mabena

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  • Kaizer Chiefs preseason vs Elche

    Mamelodi Sundowns' hoodoo team

    Chiefs need to start practicing set pieces tonight. Sundowns is there for the taking this season - Thato_Legend

  • Ricardo Goss, Siwelele FC, October 2025Backpage

    Ricard Goss in line to replace Williams

    Imagine having to defend Williams the whole season🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 i quit, I join those who are against him now - Bryan Lesego Mokoena

    Ronwen Williams is drinking us. I want Ricardo Goss to take his position - Matome Molefe

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  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Miguel Cardoso questioned

    One thing about this season, it will expose that Miguel Cardoso is a plumber - Sibusiso Mbatha

  • Teboho Mokoena Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Teboho Mokoena missing in action

    I missed Teboho Mokoena. I hope his injury is not serious because we don't have his replacement - Tsholo Dube

  • Keagan Johannes, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Mamelodi Sundowns

    Kegan Johannes not good enough?

    Get this boy Kegan Johannes out of my FC, he has been useless in all the games he played-Billy_Sandawana

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Conceding too many

    Sundowns has conceded 4 goals in just two games, that's a problem - LuckySibekoZA


Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC