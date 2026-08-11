TS Galaxy 2-3 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Kaizer Chiefs need to start practicing set pieces, imagine having to defend Ronwen Williams; Brayan Leon must play for Bafana Bafana

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a last-gasp 3-2 victory over TS Galaxy in the Premier Soccer League at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Tshwane giants were eager to have a bright start to their 2026/27 season in the league after sitting out the opening week of the campaign after they were granted an extra week to continue with their pre-season activities after the tragic passing of midfielder Jayden Adams, which impacted the club’s preparations for the new season.

With Sundowns looking for a win in their first match, they scored as early as the 7th minute with Brayan Leon scoring from the penalty spot.

Downs' advantage was cancelled out in the 32nd minute after Victor Letsoalo scored for the home side.

After going into the half-time break deadlocked at 1-1, TS Galaxy threw the first punch in the second half with Letsoalo netting his brace to give the Rockets a 2-1 lead on the 77th minute.

TS Galaxy went to sleep in the dying minutes of the match, allowing Sundowns to score two quick goals through Sphelele Mkhulise in the 88th and 90+4 minutes to claim a 3-2 win.

GOAL looks at how fans reacted to the dramatic win against TS Galaxy:



