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Tottenham told how many transfers they must let Roberto De Zerbi pick as Brad Friedel backs Spurs for ‘quick resurrection into top six’ following relegation battles
Sporting directors and recruitment committees dictate transfer business
In an era of sporting directors and recruitment committees, it has become increasingly rare for managers or head coaches to be granted control over comings and goings. Additions are often dictated to those charged with the task of delivering positive results.
There may be an element of that again at Spurs over the next few weeks, with another market now open for business, with global scouting networks identifying targets that supposedly fit the mould.
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De Zerbi needs to have the final say on deals at Tottenham
It is, however, the man on the touchline that has to work with said players and bring the best out of them. With that in mind, it is imperative that they have some say - maybe even the final word - on any signings and sales.
De Zerbi is not the kind of character to idly stand by and allow others to tell him how his job should be done, with the enigmatic Italian never afraid to speak his mind. He expects those around him to tow a line of his making. Tottenham have entrusted him with getting the club back on track following successive 17th-place finishes and nerve-shredding relegation battles.
How many signings do Spurs need in the summer window of 2026?
Former Spurs goalkeeper Friedel believes the former Brighton and Marseille boss candeliver a reversal in fortune, as a sleeping giant is shaken from its slumber. Any success will be dependent, though, on De Zerbi being allowed to put his own stamp on the ranks in north London.
Friedel, speaking in association with MrQ, told GOAL when asked if a third basement battle could be on the cards in 2026-27: “Nope, they’ll flip the script now. They have the right guy in De Zerbi. I just hope they let him get who he wants in the summer. I know they’re going to have to do it financially prudent. I know they bring in a great deal of revenue, but let De Zerbi get what he wants to a point, at least.
“Let’s say they’re going to go for six players. Let at least three of them be De Zerbi’s guys, like solely De Zerbi’s guys. He knows what he wants. He knows how he wants his teams to play.
“He took one of the squads with the highest injury record of impact players and the lowest confidence level of any team in the Premier League, and he managed to get them to survive. And, you know, maybe with a little luck as well with the Aston Villa team selection on the day when they played each other - it was by the skin of their teeth that they stayed up.
“Don’t overcomplicate things. De Zerbi is a good coach, and he knows, in his system, how he wants to play. So I hope they recruit to his style, and then I think you could actually see a very quick resurrection in them into the top six.”
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Relegation battle to top six: Key men can fire Tottenham up Premier League table
Tottenham do have a few blocks on which they can build, with the hope being that talismanic playmakers such as James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski will steer clear of more serious injury problems. They also need to keep Dominic Solanke and Mohammed Kudus fit, while strengthening from back to front.
Retaining the services of Dutch defender Micky van de Ven will be crucial, as he attracts interest, and De Zerbi knows that plenty of business needs to be carried out before the next deadline on August 31 in order for Spurs to surge back up the Premier League standings.