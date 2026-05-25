Dutch defender Micky van de Ven is among those to be generating exit talk, but ex-Spurs full-back Hutton - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of casino zonder cruks - has told GOAL of the Liverpool-linked centre-half: “That's one guy that I think they have to keep, in my opinion.

“If they want to build and be stronger for next season, he's your captain in waiting because I think [Cristian] Romero will probably be off. So they need to keep these kind of guys to build around.

“If you did cash in on him and he goes to another Premier League team or whatever, you have to replace that guy and that's not going to be easy. So it's a difficult situation because these guys want to play at the highest level possible and it's going to probably take a number of windows, I feel, for Spurs to get back to that sort of level, but they have to keep the likes of Van de Ven if they want to do that.”

Pressed further on the Anfield rumours that have been raging around Van de Ven, Hutton added: “He'd be an outstanding signing. I really like him as a player. Strength, his running power, his speed, some of the goals that we've seen him score - I know it doesn't happen every week, but it's quite incredible.

“He's good with the ball, technically good. He literally ticks all the boxes. He should be playing with a Champions League team, in my opinion. So I think that's the number one priority, to try and keep hold of him.”