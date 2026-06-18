Tottenham defender told he shares trait with Cristiano Ronaldo as he's tipped to make Bayern Munich move

Speaking to Sport Bild, Bjelica backed Vuskovic to reach the very top of European football. He also highlighted the qualities that have stood out since Vuskovic's early days in Croatian football.

"I'm sure that one day he will play for one of the best clubs in the world. Of course, he's also one for FC Bayern," Bjelica said. "What makes him even more special is that Luka was already exceptionally determined and focused at 16, when he debuted in Croatia's first division."